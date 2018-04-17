2018 Cricket Season Preview: Glamorgan CCC

In the latest instalment of our look around the counties, now is the turn of Glamorgan supporter Nick Hopkins to preview his side's fortunes for 2018.

2017 Season

County Championship: Seventh - Division Two

Royal London One-Day Cup: Fourth - South Group

Natwest T20 Blast: Semi-Finals

INS: Shaun Marsh

OUTS: Will Bragg, Jacques Rudolph

Q&A

What are your hopes for the County Championship, Royal London One-Day Cup and Vitality T20 Blast this year?

Any thoughts of promotion in the County Championship would probably be optimistic, but a realistic aim is to win far more than the 3 matches of last year.



Glamorgan should be much more competitive in the one-day games with Colin Ingram clearly the key man. All-rounders Andrew Salter, Graham Wagg and Craig Meschede also have an important role to play. The hope would be to at least reach the knockout stages of both the T20 and the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Are you confident you have the players to step up and replace the retired Jacques Rudolph?



A bigger concern than Jacques Rudolph’s absence is the fact that Ingram will only feature in the shorter forms of the game.

It means that the county are likely to select 4 or 5 young batsmen in every game and it is asking a lot for them to fill the gap.

There are some talented youngsters, but it is also a relatively small squad and one or two absentees could leave the batting line-up looking very weak.

What do you think overseas import Shaun Marsh will add to the squad?



The signing of Shaun Marsh adds a genuine Test-match quality player to the squad for the season, which is something of a rarity nowadays due to the international schedule. On paper, he does look like a very impressive signing and he should be guaranteed to score more runs than the man he is replacing.

Rudolph was well-liked as a person but his first-class average of 31 last year simply wasn’t good enough.

Due to the inexperience of the rest of the batting line-up, it is essential that Marsh scores big in the Championship in particular.



Do you feel that Colin Ingram can combine his outstanding form with the bat with his new position as T20 captain?

Hopefully, his decision to focus on one-day games will mean that he can maintain both his fitness and form. He has proven himself to be a player of real quality and should continue to deliver the goods.

Who is your tip for young, up-and-coming player of the season at Glamorgan?



There are several contenders including pace bowler Lukas Carey, stroke-maker Aneurin Donald and opening batsman Nick Selman.

I will go with young batsmen Kiran Carlson however: still only 19 years-old, he has been in the runs in pre-season and scored a big hundred at the end of last year.