2018 Cricket Season Preview: Nottinghamshire CCC

The latest fan to preview their county is Nottinghamshire fan Sue Jones, who takes a look at goings-on at Trent Bridge.

2017 Season

County Championship: Second - Division Two

Royal London One-Day Cup: Winners

Natwest T20 Blast: Winners

Q&A

What are your hopes for the County Championship, Royal London One-Day Cup and Natwest T20 Blast this year?

Obviously to stay in the division first and foremost but they've made a great start and I think with the new influences they might finish fairly well.

The T20 blast was fantastic last year and it would be great to repeat that! 50 overs - depends who stays fit and conditions on the day!

What do you think new additions Paul Coughlin, Chris Nash and Ross Taylor will bring to the squad?

I was really excited by Paul Coughlin coming in, typical he's now injured and I'm not sure if we are going to see much of him at all this season, but hopefully all goes well with the surgery and he comes back in as strong as he was before.

I'm not 100% convinced how Ross Taylor will do outside of limited over games and he's not got long to settle in and hit the ground running before the end of June but if he can leave with us in a stable position then see how things develop.

I'm absolutely gutted that Lumby [Michael Lumb] is not around this year, he such a reliable and likeable member of the squad, but hopefully Chris Nash will fill that experience.

Do you support the decision to hand the captaincy to Steven Mullaney?

Mul [Mullaney] taking the captaincy I think is a great move, he's a good player but doesn't take life too seriously so hopefully he will bring a nice mix to the squad and really step up into the role.

What are your thoughts on Alex Hales' white-ball only contract?

I think the white ball deal really suits him, he's quick, can hit well and doesn't need need to try and play a style that isn't really his deal, he gets frustrated too easily and is often too eager in longer formats.

You always see how much he loves the limited over game and so I think being free to dominate and concentrate on it makes sense for everyone.

Who is your tip for the next up-and-coming young player to come through the Trent Bridge Academy?

I'm not so hot on the academy these days I'm afraid, but, Liam Patterson-White did well for the England Lions so hopefully, he can keep progressing.