2018 Cricket Season Preview: Middlesex CCC

Here, Middlesex fan Kevin gives his thoughts on his side and how he feels they will fare in the forthcoming campaign.

2017 Season

County Championship: Seventh - Division One

Royal London One-Day Cup: Eighth - South Group

Natwest T20 Blast: Seventh - South Group

Q&A

What are your hopes for the County Championship, Royal London One-Day Cup and Natwest T20 Blast this year?



I expect promotion given the quality of our side and nothing else will do. I'm not expecting much in white ball cricket, however.



How do you feel about letting academy graduates Harry Podmore and Ryan Higgins depart Lord's?



Harry Podmore I can understand as he was way down in the pecking order and hasn't quite fulfilled early promise.

However Higgins I was very disappointed with as he proved to be a capable all-rounder in all forms. We have some injuries early on and he would have been able to step in.



What do you think Hilton Cartwright and Ashton Agar will bring to the team in T20?



Cartwright has played some Test match cricket and looks like he will be a force at this level whilst Agar is a top-drawer signing. I believe both signings show our ambition for this season.



What are your thoughts on the split coaches - Daniel Vettori in T20 and Richard Scott in the Championship and 50-over - for different formats?



I'm in favour of it given the different nature and tactics required for each form.



Are you confident in the appointment of Dawid Malan as captain?



I rate Malan as a captain. However, I would have preferred a captain who would not be absent as much such as Sam Robson, who is a capable vice-captain to step in when needed.