Big Bash Preview 2018/19: Hobart Hurricanes

Last year’s losing finalists will be hoping to go one better this time around as they search for their inaugural Big Bash title.

The men in purple may be quietly confident, too, as amongst others they possess the leading run-scorer from BBL 07 in D’Arcy Short, the all-round match-winning capabilities of superstar Jofra Archer and the superb bowling variations of left-arm pace bowler James Faulkner, an off-season recruit from the Melbourne Stars. Fans at the Blundstone Arena may well be excited at their prospects this time around.

What you need to know

Ground - Blundstone Arena

Captain - Matthew Wade

Coaches - Ben Rohrer and Adam Griffith

Overseas Players - Jofra Archer (ENG), Tymal Mills (ENG)

Gun Bat - D’Arcy Short

There is no more important man with bat in hand for the Hurricanes than left-handed opener Short. Named Player of the Tournament in last season's edition thanks to his mammoth 572 runs at an average of 57.20 and an eye-watering strike rate of 148.57 - including a brutal 122 against the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba - he has cemented his name as one of the most feared batsmen in world cricket. Furthermore, his canny left-arm chinaman is a useful option for his side at the start of an innings.

Mr Reliable - George Bailey

Veteran campaigner Bailey is a fans’ favourite down in Tasmania having represented his local franchise since 2012. The explosive right-hander is often the one whom the rest of the Hurricanes batting order bat around, using his nous and experience to know the right time to tee-off but also the right time to calm down, having plied his trade in all of the global T20 competitions around the world. Loved not just for his dependability at the crease, the 36-year-old is also well known for participating and playing along with antics in the crowd.

Overseas Import - Jofra Archer

Perhaps the signing of the summer last time out, Archer has seen his stock rise hugely since his out-of-the-blue purchase by the Hurricanes in preparation for BBL 07. A last-minute replacement for fellow English quick Tom Curran, the Sussex all-rounder was barely known Down Under upon his signing, yet lit up the competition with his express pace, sublime hitting and flawless catching, showing him as a truly three-dimensional cricketer. Most noted for his bowling, the 23-year-old made a name for himself with his combination of dangerous short balls, rocketing leg yorkers and fiendish variations. The question now, is: can he do it with the expectation upon him?

Young Starlet - Ben McDermott

Having found a home for himself in Australia’s southernmost state, 23-year-old McDermott has become a crucial cog in the Hurricanes’ middle-order. Utilising his brute strength through his penchant for a heave over mid-wicket, the wicketkeeper-batsman stamped his authority on the tournament in BBL 06 with a jaw-dropping 114 from only 52 balls - including nine sixes and eight fours - against his former employers the Melbourne Renegades. Having been recently selected by his country in the shortest form of the game, this demonstrates the pure ability of the young Queenslander.