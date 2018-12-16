Big Bash Preview 2018/19: Perth Scorchers

By far and away the most successful team in Big Bash history, the Perth Scorchers will be hoping to seal a fourth title in only eight years this time around.

They have a tried-and-tested approach to T20 cricket, however they will be hoping that not just their move to the new Perth Stadium from the WACA, but also the departure of Head Coach Justin Langer to the same role in the Australian national side does not derail their push for success. Former captain Adam Voges is the man to pick up the baton from Langer, and having featured in all three and lead the side to two of their victories, he unquestionably has the knowledge to provide a seamless transition.

On the pitch, the Western Australia-based franchise possess a trademark strong squad. In Michael Klinger they boast the highest run-scorer in Big Bash history, whilst the explosive all-round talents of Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, David Willey and Ashton Turner allow the Scorchers to hold arguably the strongest middle-order in the league. Finally, the express pace of Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson and the subtleties of Andrew Tye provide a varied bowling attack.

What you need to know

Ground - Perth Stadium

Captain - Mitchell Marsh

Coach - Adam Voges

Overseas Players - David Willey (ENG), Usman Qadir (PAK)

Gun Bat - Michael Klinger

Veteran campaigner Klinger has undoubtedly proved his class in his twenty-year career. Without brute strength or power, he combines a faultless eye with expert timing to stamp his authority on bowling attacks. Often playing the role of the one of whom others bat around, the 38-year-old is the glue that holds the Scorchers’ batting order together and allows those around him to demonstrate their explosive nature. Off-field issues contributed to a below-par BBL 07 by his exceptionally high standards, however with those behind him now the right-hander will surely be back to his glittering best.

Embed from Getty Images

Mr Reliable - Andrew Tye

A seasoned pace bowler who produces bamboozling variations, the 32-year-old has been picked up by franchises the world over such is his ability with the ball. Capable of choosing between 90 mph yorkers, 70 mph ‘knuckleballs’ - a delivery released with all fingertips behind the ball and flicked out upon release - and anything in between, the experienced right-armer uses all of these alternatives to deceive the best batsmen in the game. Arguably the doyen of quick men in the BBL, his average of 19.92 and career-best performance of 5/17 just highlights his class.

Embed from Getty Images

Overseas Import - David Willey

A staple of the Scorchers’ squad since his introduction for BBL 05, the left-arm swing bowler and batsman is more than capable of influencing a game with bat or ball. Utilising the ‘Fremantle Doctor’ - the breeze which would often blow across the WACA and aid swing bowling - the 28-year-old has become a key part of the Scorchers’ bowling armoury, however whether he can still do so at their new home remains to be seen. His big-hitting skills with the bat have also seen him line up in almost every position on the batting card depending on the situation, with his ability to add crucial quick runs greatly valued by his employers.

Embed from Getty Images

Young Starlet - Cameron Green

All-rounder Green will be hoping to make a big impact in BBL 08. A powerful top-six batsmen who is also capable of bowling in excess of 85 mph, he uses his 6’7” height to produce steepling bounce and cause batsmen no end of problems. With many of the Scorchers' squad likely to be called up to represent their country at some stage of the summer then there may be various opportunities for the 19-year-old to show off his burgeoning talent on the big stage.