England announce provisional Cricket World Cup squad - Archer misses out

England have released their provisional 15-man squad for the forthcoming Cricket World Cup in preparation for the tournaments start on 30 May, with highly rated all-rounder Jofra Archer not included.

There has been much talk as to whether the Barbados-born 24-year-old would find a place in the squad that has worked its way up to number one in the world over the past four years, with residency rules altered earlier this year with an eye on including the Sussex man in this squad such is his potentially match-winning capabilities with bat, ball and in the field.

However, the selectors have currently opted to stick with the names that have revolutionised English cricket since their debacle in the 2015 edition of the competition, where they were unceremoniously dumped out in the group stages after an embarrassing loss to Bangladesh.

Archer is expected, however, to still find a place in the finalised edition of the squad, as changes can still be made up to 23 May.

He will have an opportunity to impress on the international stage - having wowed in limited-overs domestic franchise cricket all around the world - in the five-match home ODI series against Pakistan which precludes the tournament, as well as in the sole T20 match against the same opposition and an ODI game against Ireland.

England preliminary World Cup squad

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England squad to play in Pakistan ODIs

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England squad to play in Ireland ODI and Pakistan IT20

Eoin Morgan (captain), Jofra Archer, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood.