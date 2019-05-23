2019 Cricket World Cup Preview: Sri Lanka

Squad List

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Sri Lanka head into the Cricket World Cup in terrible form, having won only two of their last 16 completed One-Day Internationals - and their record in England isn't great either.

However, with a blend of talented youth and experienced campaigners they have a good squad if they are on song.

Gun Batter - Angelo Mathews

A player who will be a threat with the bat is Angelo Matthews. The 31-year-old is very handy in all forms of the game with the bat, boasting a very impressive batting average in ODIs of over 42.

Matthews has been around for quite a while and has vast international experience, and if in form could turn his country from not very fancied to real contenders in the tournament.

If he can be assisted by a few other of the more experienced members of the squad, Sri Lanka could do well in the World Cup.

Bowling Supremo - Lasith Malinga

There is only one man to watch out for the ball and that is Lasith Malinga. The 35-year-old fast bowler (and T20 captain) is someone who holds a real threat with the ball.

His record in limited-overs cricket is impressive, so they will be hoping he can show some of his best form and help tear through other sides' batting orders.

Star Man - Suranga Lakmal

All-rounder Suranga Lakmal is certainly a player who Sri Lanka can rely on, as he can lead from the front as a former Test captain.

He has played 82 ODIs and been impressive with the ball especially, taking 107 wickets. Lakmal also can be very handy with the bat, although his stats don't back this up.

However, if he can step up in the World Cup he could pose a real threat to a lot of sides.

One to watch - Avishka Fernando

The one to watch is a player who will get his first taste of World Cup action in Avishka Fernando.

The 21-year-old batsman was thrown into ODIs in 2016 and made his debut against Australia in August of that year.

Since then he has shown how impressive a batsman he is, as in just six ODIs he has scored 145 runs at an average of over 24.

He will certainly be a name to watch out for and a rising star amongst the Sri Lankan ranks.