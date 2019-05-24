2019 Cricket World Cup Preview: South Africa

Squad List

Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa have never had success in major tournaments, in fact, they have never reached the final of the World Cup. They've reached four semi-finals including reaching the 2015 one, and the controversial semi-final of 1992. Can this year be the one for the Proteas?

Du Plessis and his side are in great form, winning their last five series. The talent is certainly there for all to see in both batting and bowling, even without superstar AB De Villers who retired in 2018.

Their toughest fixture is arguably their first fixture, as they play tournament hosts and favourites England at The Oval. If they can get an unlikely victory in that game, then people will start to consider South Africa as a huge threat in the tournament.

Gun Batsman - Quinton de Kock

De Kock sits fourth in the ICC ODI batsman ranking and deservedly so. An average of 45 in 50 over cricket is very respectful, and if South Africa are going to be successful in this tournament then de Kock will have to be at his best.

He's got all the shots in the book and if he gets going early on then he could cause some serious damage at the start of the innings.

De Kock has been in good form as well, finishing 3rd top run scorer in the 2019 IPL. He scored 529 runs at an average of 35. South Africa will be hoping he brings this form into the World Cup, especially considering their team is heavily reliable on their bowling.

Bowling Supremo - Imran Tahir

The 40-year-old leg spinner just seems to keep going! His inclusion in the squad can't come as a surprise to anybody though despite his age.

Tahir was the leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 26 wickets at an average of 16. He'll be looking to add to his current tally of 162 ODI wickets.

South Africa will be relying on Tahir to bowl in the middle overs, and possibly at the death, using his variations and the 3rd powerplay to his advantage.

Star man - Kagiso Rabada

One day cricket is certainly a batsman's game at the minute, but if there's one thing that can change that then it's pace bowling. Kagiso Rabada certainly falls into the category of 'pace' bowlers.

Rabada was second in the IPL wicket-takers list, behind countryman Tahir. His average though was brilliant, at 14.72. Rabada has taken 106 wickets in 66 ODI matches, at an average of 26.43.

He can also be a handy lower order batsman if required. If Rabada can bowl to his full potential throughout the World Cup then South Africa have a genuine chance of going deep in the tournament.

One to watch - Rassie Van Der Dussen

Van Der Dussen has enjoyed a sensational start to his ODI career. An average of 88 in his 8 innings is likely to come down, however there is no denying that he has the ability to win games for South Africa.

He is certainly a destructive batsman and when he hits it, it certainly stays hit.

Many players often make their debut at a younger age than what Van Der Dussen, but that doesn't change how threatening he is in the middle order. Could he be the key to South Africa's success in the 2019 World Cup? Only time will tell.