New Zealand vs Sri Lanka preview: Tough test for Sri Lanka against The Kiwis

Sri Lanka kick off their Cricket World Cup campaign, when they take on New Zealand at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

The Kiwi's currently sit fourth in the world rankings, while Sri Lanka sit in ninth place.

Sri Lanka shouldn't be underestimated

Despite, the Sri Lankan's not being highly fancied to get a result against New Zealand, they should not be underestimated.

They do have experienced campaigners in Angelo Matthews and Lasith Malinga who can win the game for them with the bat or ball.

Sri Lanka have a decent squad, but their lack of form in ODI's has left them with little confidence, but it only takes one result to change that.

New Zealand talent could be too much for Sri Lanka

The Kiwi's squad is littered with quality both with the bat and ball and they will certainly be a force to be reckoned with in the World Cup.

They have talent batters like Kane Williamson, Martin Guptil and Ross Taylor, who have the power to thwart many bowling attacks.

With the ball they have one of the most exciting pace bowlers in the World in Trent Boult and have the very experienced Tim Southee alongside him to spearhead their bowling attack.