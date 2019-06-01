2019 Cricket World Cup: Black Caps demolish Sri Lankans in Cardiff

Sri Lanka kicked off their Cricket World Cup campaign with a dismal ten-wicket defeat to New Zealand at The Cardiff Wales stadium.

Story of the game

The Kiwis won the toss and decided to have a bowl and with just the second ball of the innings this proved to be a wise decision.

Matt Henry steamed and bowled a ball which swung into the pads of Lahiru Thirimanne, with the umpire not giving him out due to two noises.

New Zealand reviewed the decision and the ball missed the bat and was crashing into the stumps so Thirimanne had to go, leaving Sri Lanka 4-1.

The Sri Lankans recovered and got the score to 46, before Kutsal Perera departed for 29, when Henry bowled a full delivery, which Perera went to smash for a boundary and it went up the air and saw Colin de Grandhomme take an easy catch.

Kusal Mendis came and was gone first ball, after Henry bowled a delivery which seamed and Mendis nicked it towards the slip and Martin Guptil ,who made a great catch to make it 46-3.

Just seven runs later Sri Lanka were four down, when Lockie Ferguson trapped Dhananjaya de Silva lbw.

After just another six runs, danger man Angelo Matthews went for 0, when De Grandhomme bowled a delivery inches outside the off stump and Matthews nicked it to wicket-keeper, Tom Latham.

It was 60-6 just six balls later, after Ferguson bowled a full swinging delivery to Jeevan Mendis who edged to Jimmy Neesham at gully.

Sri Lanka showed some fight and got the score to 112 before losing their seventh wicket, with Mitchell Santner bowling his off-spin, Thisara Perera went looking to slog the ball for six, but he only picked out Trent Boult on the boundary to make it 112-7.

Just two runs were added, before Neesham bowled a ball, which Isuru Udana chipped to Henry at mid-on.

Sri Lanka got up to 130 before, Trent Boult bowled a bouncer which Suranga Lakamel went to slap the ball leg-side but just dollied it up in the air and Santner ran it to take the catch.

The dismal Sri Lankan innings came to an end when, Lasith Malinga was bowled by Ferguson meaning Sri Lanka finish 136 all out with only 29.2 overs bowled.

New Zealand came out and made light work of the run chase with Guptil smashing 73 off 51 balls and Colin Munro making 58 off 47 balls, meaning New Zealand reached 137-0 off just 16.1 overs.

Kiwis make statement

It may only be there first game off this Cricket World Cup, but New Zealand have certainly made a big statement.

Firstly, the bowl the 8th ranked ODI team in the world out for just a 136 in just over 29 overs, was mightily impressive in itself.

But, then to go out and chase down that target in just over 16 overs is even more impressive and they didn't even had to call on two of their key batters Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

Two people who deserve a mention and stood out in the win were Henry, who picked up three wickets for just 29 runs from seven overs.

Then with the bat, the experienced Guptil stood up and took the run chase by storm smashing 76 off 51 balls, which included eight fours and two sixes.

One thing is for sure, New Zealand should not be written off as contenders for this World Cup.