2019 Cricket World Cup: Pakistan elimate South Africa at Lord's

Pakistan kept their semi-final hopes alive as they dumped South Africa out of the 2019 Cricket World Cup with a 49-run defeat at Lord's.

Led by Haris Sohail's attacking 89 and Babar Azam's typically fluid 69, Pakistan posted a target of 309 for the Proteas to chase if they were to keep their albeit slim qualification hopes alive - however they never really looked like doing so.

Captain Faf du Plessis looked to drag his side over the line with a gritty 63, yet despite some lower-order resistance from Andile Phehlukwayo (46 off 32) they were never in line with the required rate.

Pakistan pushed on by batsmen

Needing a victory to keep their prospects of qualification possible, openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman looked to get their side off to an electric start as they both reached an enterprising 44 before being dismissed.

However, Fakhar survived a moment of huge controversy when on 28.

Having clipped a ball out to deep square-leg, Imran Tahir took what he thought was a clean catch. Yet, when referred to third umpire Chris Gaffaney, he decided there was inconclusive evidence to overturn the on-field decision that the ball had bounced before the catch was taken - much to the fury of the South Africans.

Tahir did gain a modicum of revenge though, dismissing both openers - including a stunning low, one-handed catch off his own bowling to dismiss Imam - as the leg-spinner appeared to be the only bowler within his unit who looked capable of proving a threat to the batsmen.

The Pakistani charge was led by Haris, who hit nine fours and three sixes in his 59-ball innings as he looked to catapult his team to a challenging total.

He was supported by Imad Wasim (23 off 15), before eventually succumbing to Lungi Ndidi (3-64) - but by then the damage was done.

Proteas' innings sums up their tournament

As they set about a target that, for a team in any sort of form or confidence would not be too tasking, South Africa never appeared to be in control of reaching the total.

The early loss of Hashim Amla for two, lbw to a ball that angled in down the slope from the impressive Mohammad Amir (2-49), was a blow, and despite du Plessis and Quinton de Kock (47) putting on 87 together - after the latter had been dropped at mid-on off the first ball he faced - neither produced a truly match-winning innings.

Middle-order trio Rassie van der Dussen (36), David Miller (31) and Phehlukwayo tried to add some much-needed impetus as the required rate spiralled higher, with some fine bowling from Wahab Riaz (3-46) and Shadab Khan (3-50) keeping them in check.

Ultimately, it was just the latest disappointing effort within a disappointing tournament.