And Then There Were 8: Football Editor's Review.

Holland, Denmark, Ukraine and Ireland all bow out along with Poland, Sweden, Croatia and Russia as sixteen become eight.

The tension heats up as Europe's top dogs battle it out for the title of European Footballing Champions.

Greece slipped through to raise a nations spirits but now face the only team with a 100% winning streak in the tournament, Germany. Greece may be unable to deal with Germany's fire power but as proved in 2004 the Greeks can never be discounted, one feels the German bench in the second half may prove that they have the fire power to progress.

Czech Rep and Portugal is an intriguing tie as neither team expected fully to be in this position from the offset. Ronaldo has risen to the occasion and proved to the Messi chanters that he can deliver for his nation as well as club and the Czechs as always are never easy to beat. They are the perennial team that do well but never amazing and they as always seem to have a mix of experience and youth. This is Portugal's to lose but one can never say never.

Spain and France sees titans of European football come face to face. Ribery, Benzema, Nasri, Ben Arfa, Xavi, Torres, Iniesta and Alonso all in one game and i could go on! This is anyones to call, both can up the gear when they want to and if both teams go all out and attack this could be a mouth watering tie.

England and Italy. Who would have thought, Hodgson has managed to shape England into a team that topped the group and Italy crept through quietly from a tough group taking points against Spain, Ireland and Croatia. England have a chance here to dare to dream and revive Euro 96 but Italy as always will not be easy and have proved in this tournament so far that they are resolute defenders with strong attacking players and with Buffon between the posts Rooney will have to be on tip form.

Anything is possible as dreams will be lived and hearts will be broken.