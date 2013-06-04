VAVEL EXCLUSIVE: Pedro Chirivella close to Liverpool

It can be revealed by VAVEL, that Pedro Chirivella, one of the most prodigal talents in Valencia CF youth system, is close to joining Liverpool.

The 16 year old has received several offers from the Premier League clubs like Manchester City, and also from the Bundesliga. Chirivella, with his family, have however, decided that both that both academically and sport wise, Liverpool will be the best destination for the Spaniard. Although just 16 years old, Chirivella will likely join up with the U19 side when he arrives on Merseyside and the Spanish Under-17 international will be given the chance to play in the Champions Youth Cup. A major factor in the youngsters decision to move to Liverpool, was the club's facilitation of the whole families move to the UK.

A player with similar features to Sergio Busquets, as he has too has great ability to cover the midfield; coupled with this ability, he can also dictate play with his impressive range of passing. With these credentials, the former captain of Spain's U-16 team looks set to replicate the success of his fellow countryman, Suso, at Liverpool.