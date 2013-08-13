Young players to look out for in 13-14 season

After 2 months of transfer wrangles, managerial changes and pre season friendlies, the football season is all set to truly arrive in few days time. Last season, many young talents made themselves known on the big stage with some heroic performances. This season promises to be the same as we look out who may well be the ones to look for in 13/14.

Bakkali:





Bakkali has been making all the right noises recently with becoming the youngest player to score a hattrick in Eredivisie. Aged 17, he also holds a Moroccan passport. He is primarily a winger who plays on the Right wing but can also double up on the left. his playing style is similar to that of his Belgian teammate, Eden Hazard. Bakkali has exceptional Dribbling qualities. He has a short height (5'5) but makes up for it with his skillfulness. He also has a penchant of long range shots. Last term, PSV scored an incredible 103 league goals (20 more than Champs,Ajax) which is on par with other European elites. With Bakkali, Locadia, Depay, Wijnaldum in the team and with new signing of highly rated Adam Maher, PSV may well achieve that goal scoring feat again.



Karim Rekik:

On loan at PSV from City, Karim Rekik along with former Chelsea man, Jeffrey Bruma have formed a very solid defensive pairing. Rekik is already receiving raving reviews for his recent performances. Such has been his impact at PSV that Dutch manager Van Gaal had considered to select Karim (18) in the squad for friendly against Portugal. But rather unfortunately, After consulting PSV coach, Phillip Cocu, Van Gaal had to change his plans since Rekik had a minor groin injury. Captain of the Dutch U19, Rekik uses his immense strength to good use and is very strong aerially. Extremely calm on the ball, Rekik is your complete modern ball-playing centre back. It won't be surprsing, if he competes with Nastasic for the centreback spot after he returns to City.



Goretzka:

New Schalke signing, the highly rated Leon Goretzka is certainly one to look out for next season. Considered as one of the best German talents, he attracted interest from the very top club in Europe. Goretzka in his own words said he refused BVB and other top clubs offer because he wanted more playing time. Goretzka a central midfielder, showcased his great vision on the pitch for VFL Bochum last season, delivering some fine passes for his teammates. Goretzka can also chip in with few goals from central midfield. Aerially he is good and we can expect some header goals from him this season. He made a goal scoring debut for Schalke in the DFB-Pokal tie against FC Nottingen.



Luke Shaw:



Another player from the famed Southampton academy is the 18 year old leftback, Luke Shaw. Having been a regular starter of Southampton since late October, Shaw has impressed one and all the football connoisseurs with his for his attacking approach. Decent defensively for a fullback, Shaw has been an important player for Pochettino. With him recently signing an extension, his value is bound to rise in the next few seasons like a certain ex-Southampton Leftback.



Marco Van Ginkel:

Chelsea have been rather quite in this season's transfer window with arguably their most important signing being bringing back the Special One, Jose Mourinho. Amongst other signings, one of them is winner of the prestigious Johan Cruyff award, Marco Van Ginkel (MVG). MVG is a box-to-box midfielder with inch perfect passing technique. He can mediate the play and read the game very well. He may well be the perfect heir for Stamford Bridge legend, Frank Lampard. Mourinho has already spoken highly about him and is expected to be a fairly regular in his side.



Note: Only players in the age group of 20 & below who are expected to start handful amount of games are considered. Obvious names are ignored.

