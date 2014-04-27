The VAVEL Premier League Awards

With the end of the Premier League season looming, it was appropriate to delve into some of the stand out players who have entertained on a weekly basis through out this thrilling season. Through a voting system in the VAVEL office, we finally agreed on our choices of the end of season awards we'll be handing out. From player of the year to signings of the season, we touch on each topic, and give you, the Vavel Awards.
Goal of the Season
1st Jack Wilshere v Norwich
2nd Luis Suarez v Norwich
3rd Jonjo Shelvey v Aston Villa
Signing of the Season
1st Fernandinho
2nd Romelu Lukaku
3rd Christian Eriksen
Manager of the Season
1st Brendan Rodgers
2nd Tony Pulis
3rd Roberto Martinez
Young Player of the Season
1st Eden Hazard
2nd Raheem Sterling
3rd Daniel Sturridge
Player of the Season
1st Suarez
2nd Yaya Toure
3rd Steven Gerrard
Team of the Season
Comment below with your thoughts on our selection, and your own own opinion on what award should've landed with whom.