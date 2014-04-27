The VAVEL Premier League Awards

With the end of the Premier League season looming, it was appropriate to delve into some of the stand out players who have entertained on a weekly basis through out this thrilling season. Through a voting system in the VAVEL office, we finally agreed on our choices of the end of season awards we'll be handing out. From player of the year to signings of the season, we touch on each topic, and give you, the Vavel Awards.

Goal of the Season

1st Jack Wilshere v Norwich

2nd Luis Suarez v Norwich

3rd Jonjo Shelvey v Aston Villa

Signing of the Season



1st Fernandinho

2nd Romelu Lukaku

3rd Christian Eriksen

Manager of the Season

1st Brendan Rodgers

2nd Tony Pulis

3rd Roberto Martinez

Young Player of the Season

1st Eden Hazard

2nd Raheem Sterling

3rd Daniel Sturridge

Player of the Season

1st Suarez

2nd Yaya Toure

3rd Steven Gerrard

Team of the Season

Comment below with your thoughts on our selection, and your own own opinion on what award should've landed with whom.