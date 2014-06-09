Porto make Suso offer

According to Portuguese press, FC Porto are set make an offer for Liverpool youngster Suso.

The Spanish playmaker made his break through during Brendan Rodgers first season in charge of Liverpool, promoting the youngster from the reserve squad to his first team on many occasions, including, utilising Suso as a key element in their Europa League side, as well as handing the intricate spaniard plenty of starts in the Premier League.

Last season the youngster spent the season on loan at Spanish outfit Almeria, where he helped the newly promoted side to safety. The 20 year old made 7 assists and added 3 goals to his name in the process.

The youngster had admitted that he is rather ambitious and keeps in regular contact with the boss, Rodgers, as he hopes to one day be a regular starter on the Anfield surface.