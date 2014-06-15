Arsenal in Costa Rica - Uruguay

Costa Rica and a Suarez-less Uruguay opened their account in Group D with a late afternoon match in Fortaleza. With Arsenal player Joel Campbell in the starting lineup for the Central Americans, many Gooners were anxious to see how he would perform. Rumoured target David Ospina had had a solid game in the net for Colombia earlier, so many fans were hoping the same for Campbell. He has been on loan for all three of his Arsenal seasons, so this game was to be a huge spectacle to see how he has grown.

The match was fairly even in the first-half. Campbell started as the lone striker up front and showed flashes early with his speedy runs. Uruguay opened up the scoring in the 24th minute. Diego Forlan put a great ball in the box and Costa Rica’s Junior Diaz couldn’t help but tackle the attacking Diego Lugano. PSG’s Edinson Cavani buried the ensuing spot kick into the bottom right corner to put the Uruguayans up 1-0. The talisman Forlan had a chance to put the South Americans two up, but Keylor Navas made a spectacular save to his left strike. The shot was headed for the top corner.

After the break, Costa Rica put forth an amazing effort. When people thought that Uruguay’s goal would open the floodgates, the opposite actually occurred. With PSV’s Bryan Ruiz and Arsenal’s Campbell leading the spirited attack, Los Ticos pushed forward. The equalizer eventually came in the 54th minute from the Arsenal man. Cristian Gamboa’s cross found Campbell around the penalty spot and Campbell did the rest. He chested it down and smacked a half-volley past the helpless Fernando Muslera. Costa Rica barely waited three minutes before they got the go-ahead goal. Christian Bolanos’s well-placed costless kick found the head of Oscar Duarte, and the big centre-back made no mistake about it. Costa Ricans everywhere were in dreamland.

Marco Urena came on for Bryan Ruiz in the 83rd minute and subsequently ended the scoring. Campbell played a sublime ball into the box and Urena, with literally his first touch, slipped it past Muslera into the far corner. Uruguayan defender Maxi Pereira’s red card (after a reckless challenge on Campbell) added more insult to injury. But after 90 minutes, it was 3-1 Costa Rica and the shock result was complete.

Campbell put in a Man of the Match performance for Costa Rica, providing a goal and an assist. Campbell completed 88% of his passes and took four shots. He also had 55 touches, which was fourth most on the team. With many people looking him on the world stage, he did not disappoint. And by virtue of his phenomenal game, Arsenal’s management have surely taken notice and may think twice about sending him out on loan again. However, Campbell’s performance during the remainder of the tournament is key. Hopefully he will play many more matches as he has played this Uruguay one.