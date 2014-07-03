Opinion: Bullets and Diamonds

Football fans are very 'vulnerable' during the transfer window. They are the subjected to all sorts of rumours hurled by mainand social media. Eager to see their clubs buy new talents fans get latch on to reports linking one player or the other to their club. In the era of sprawling player stats websites and YouTube, fans can quickly turn to experts on a player they previously hadn't seen before. Based on player stats and YouTube clips fans begin yearning for these players to be signed by their clubs.

LFC fans have not been immune to this syndrome. In the last few windows Liverpool have been one of the clubs most linked with players. Obviously most of these players were not signed and some fans have as a result berated club officials for missing out on 'talented' players. However as the years have gone on these players have had careers either conforming to or deviating from the expectations of these 'fan experts'. They have ended up as bullet dodged or diamonds missed.

Sylvain Marveaux

The Frenchman was reportedly close to being signed until the medical team refused to sign off the deal. He was billed as one of the players to revivify LFC's fortunes during the 2011/12 season. A creative left winger, he was to be part of the new look LFC attack with Suarez and Carroll. Reportedly being pursued by Chelsea and Manchester United among a host of other clubs, he ended up at Newcastle United whose manager, Allan Pardew described him as a “real talent" and his capture as a "great coup". However after three seasons this 'real talent' is yet to be manifested in the EPL. Even though his career has been blighted by injuries, a return of one goal in 38 appearances in three seasons hardly justifies his tag prior to the transfer and the expectancy with which some LFC fans craved his services at the time.

Verdict: Bullet dodged.

Rasmus Elm

The Swedish international was described as a talented attacking midfielder with goal threat and was touted to be a feature in the LFC midfield for a long time to come. Some reports went as far as likening him to Gerrard and was said to be endowed with great set-piece ability. Reports at the time claimed Kenny Dalglish travelled to look him several times before sanctioning an £8 million move for him. Instead of Merseyside the player held up as one of the future of Swedish football headed for Moscow in the summer of 2012. Since his move to CSKA Moscow he has gone on to make 47 appearances scoring 5 goals and has not dazzled to justify any regret about the refusal of Liverpool to sign him.

Verdict: Bullet dodged

Luuk De Jong

It is unthinkable given how his career had turned out that he was one of the players being targeted to sharpen a forward line that boasted Luis Suarez. When Suarez first came to Liverpool he showed a lot of tricks, flicks and creativity but the consensus among fans seemed to be that he was not clinical in front goal. Having scored 23 goals in 29 league matches in Holland, he was seen as the man to bang in the goals. But he was off to Borussia Mönchengladbach in Germany. It has been difficult for Luke to replicate his prolific goal scoring form in the Germany. His 36 appearances have yielded just 6 goals. His poor form was confirmed during his loan stint with Newcastle in January 2014. He scored no goal in 12 appearances and his performances surely never made any LFC fan regret not having him at Anfield.

Verdict: Bullet dodged

Guillermo Ochoa

He seemed to have emerged from nowhere and forced his way into the minds of the world. Arguably the best goal keeper of the group stages of this year's world cup, Ochoa is strangely club less. Had things turned out differently and granted that the rumours last had substance he would have been turning out for LFC before showcasing his skills to the world in Brazil. A combination of reflex, spectacular and daring saves have catapulted him to global recognition. In 2013, he had just one year left on his contract with Ajaccio in France. Several teams including LFC- who were uncertain about Reina's future- were reported to be interested but he ended up running down his contract. The Daily Express even claimed Liverpool had offered £ 5 million for the goal keeper. Brendan Rodgers is on the search for another goal keeper to compete with Mignolet. You would think the best time to have got Ochoa was last season when Reina was leaving and Mignolet had just been bought. With Mignolet established as first choice goalie there is little chance he will opt for a team where he is not guaranteed to play as the first choice goal keeper.

Verdict: Diamond missed

Christian Eriksen

Erisken was acquired by Tottenham Hotspur in their splurge after the sale of Gareth Bale. He wasn't one of the most glamorous names the Bale pounds acquired. He came in for a sizeable fee of about £11 million. Even though Spurs signed him the odds were on him joining Liverpool. Ex-Red and Erisken's teammate at Ajax, Ryan Babbel did his best to sell Liverpool to him and so did Daniel Dagger, Eriksen's captain in the national team. It appeared all was set for a successful bid if the Reds put in one. But a fax never went from Anfield to Amsterdam. Eriksen has enjoyed a good debut season at Spurs where his goals, costless kicks and assists gave Spurs fans something to shout about in a forgettable season. He recorded 7 goals and 8 assists last season.

Verdict: Diamond missed

Gary Cahill

One of the problem spots of this exciting Liverpool squad is the centre back position. Things would have been totally different if Kenny Dalglish had followed up his interest in Cahill with a bid in the summer of 2011. Perhaps put off by Bolton's £18 million asking price LFC did not bid for the player allowing Chelsea to sign him for just £7 million in the winter of 2012. His reputation has been enhanced since that move and has gone to become one of the best centre backs in the EPL.

Verdict: Diamond miss