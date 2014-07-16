Liverpool: This week's rumours

Rumours and reports suggest that Brendan Rodgers and the Liverpool staff are interested in the possibility of launching an ambitious bid for BVB Dortmund star Marco Reus.

The Daily Express have reported that a £40m+ deal could sway both player and club to engage in negotiations for the Bundesliga man, who's addition to the Reds squad would give the biggest boost of all ahead of a hopefully title challenging and UEFA Champions League competing campaign. Liverpool are said to have around £130m to spend should they wish to do so, following a successful previous season and the sale of talisman Luis Suarez to Barcelona, and they may went to put that money into good use to build a stronger squad than what they have already acquired.

It has also been mentioned this week that Romelu Lukaku and Wilfried Bony are both options at £20m-£25m and are players Rodgers is keeping tabs on with regards to a swoop for another out-and-out striker to add to Daniel Sturridge and Rickie Lambert. Meanwhile, Divock Origi is expected to complete his switch in the next week, with the possibility of the Belgian being loaned back out again.

The Reds are still hopeful of a deal for Sevilla man Alberto Moreno to solidify the defence and give more options at full back, and misfit Iago Aspas may be used as part of any deal, should one be agreed between the two clubs.

Lazar Markovic was today announced as a Liverpool player to the public officially after a move from Benfica, and both Southampton's Jay Rodriguez and Atletico Madrid's Arda Turan are names which are cropping up in the media as options to add to Liverpools already strong attacking options, with Phillipe Coutinho, Raheem Sterling, Markovic, Adam Lallana and youngsters Jordon Ibe and Suso in their ranks.