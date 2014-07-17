Lallana or Coutinho - who should be the main man?
Coutinho celebrates a superb winning strike against Manchester City next season

Healthy competition for positions in a squad is often regarded as vital, with many Premier League sides having two, three or maybe four players able to play and compete for a starting spot in any one position. Forcing players to directly compete against each other for the starting spot can often pay dividends, both for the team and the individual. All the players involved are pushed to their maximum, and the team then benefits from having two players trying their hardest to push for a certain position, and that obviously helps the team's performance because they get the best out of their assets . 

After Adam Lallana's arrival, that is exactly the kind of situation that Liverpool face in the creative outlet role. The 26-year-old will directly compete with Philippe Coutinho for the central attacking midfield position, but not because Coutinho isn't good enough, rather that strength in depth is a must if Liverpool are to continue enjoy successful seasons like 2013-14.

Champions League qualification has added extra games for the club next season, which means both Lallana and last season's primary creator Coutinho will have to sit back and look their teammate start ahead of them. Certainly, they will both be needed in order to share the load in the final third, but Lallana's arrival brings added competition to Coutinho's no.10 spot, not to mention the fact that Raheem Sterling can also play in that role. But who will be Rodgers main creative man in the upcoming campaign? 

Lallana and Coutinho may be direct competitors, but that's not to say they couldn't also be used at the same time, in the same system. Rodgers has the potential to utilise a number of formations this season due to each player's versatility, but what are those options?

Attacking: 

Both Lallana and Coutinho are best deployed in an attacking midfield role. For the majority of last season, for Southampton and Liverpool, that is where the two played and they both performed relatively similarly. 

There are numerous formations and set-ups that incorporate a classic 'no.10' position, including 4-2-3-1, 4-1-2-1-2 and even 4-3-3 when deployed offensively. Noticeably, these formations only have the single central attacking midfielder - the position both are best in, so on the basis of attacking merits, which one is a better bet for first-choice?

A comparison of their attacking contributions in 2013-14:
Statistics (Total - Per 90)  Coutinho - 2326 mins played Lallana - 3084 mins played
Goals/Assists 5/7 - 0.15/0.21 9/5 - 0.24/0.13
Key Passes 57 - 1.73 63 - 1.66
Chances Created 64 - 1.94  68 - 1.79
Pass Accuracy 81% 85%
Total Shots/Shots on Target 94/36

70/41 
Conversion Rate of SOT 14% 22%
Total Successful Dribbles 59 - 1.8  70 - 1.8
No. Of Times Dispossessed  48 - 1.45 92 - 2.42

Lallana's numbers outright seem to be more impressive than his creative counterpart. More chances created, more key passes, more goals, a better pass accuracy, more accurate shots and a higher conversion rate. 

Considering per 90 minutes however, in that Lallana played 758 minutes more than Coutinho, the stats take on a different outlook. For example, Lallana has seven more key passes than the diminuitive Brazilian in total, but per 90, Coutinho actually averages more with 1.73 per game compared to Lallana's 1.66. That same goes for chances created. Therefore, had the former Inter Milan man have recorded the same amount of playing time that Lallana did, he would have more of all the above categories. 

Coutinho's inferior pass accuracy, meanwhile, can be explained by his often ambitious passing style, shown by his trademark through balls. You can see below, that he has an almost perfect execution of that particular style of passing, but his tendency to attempt them means his accuracy can suffer, as he obviously cannot pull each and every one off.

 