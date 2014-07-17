Liverpool agree deal to sell flop

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Stoke City to see Liverpool flop, Assaidi join the Potters. Stoke will pay an initial fee believed to be just under the 5 million mark with Liverpool also availing of clauses that would see the Merseyside club recoup a further 2 million based on the performances of Mark Hughes' side.

Assaidi joined Liverpool for a fee believed to be just under 3 million, after the Moroccan experienced an impressive spell in the Dutch league.

After a handful of appearance, mostly in the Europa League, Liverpool loaned the electric winger out to Stoke for a season. Impressing the fans while on loan, the winger managed to score crucial goals, with the most memorable coming in the 92nd minute to secure all three points against Chelsea in a thrilling 3-2 victory.

The reds will seemingly add the 5 million fee to their supposed transfer budget of 60 million plus any sales of their players, and with Luis Suarez' departure confirmed and the signings of Emre Can, Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana and most recently Markovic, it's going to prove to be one of the busiest summers in the clubs decorated history with multiple departures and arrivals.