Everton closing in on a deal to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku

Everton are growingly hopeful of securing a deal which would keep Lukaku at Goodison Park.

The 'Toffees' are in advanced talks with Chelsea and Roberto Martinez is confident that terms will soon be agreed.

Lukaku scored 16 goals last campaign and returning on a permanent basis will be a massive boost for the club, although another loan deal would seem a very shrewd move, enabling Martinez to strengthen in other areas.

Lukaku, who was linked with a move to Spanish champions Atletico Madrid following Diego Costa's arrival at Stamford Bridge, feels he's established enough as a footballer to be a regular starter, clearly shown at Everton last season.

Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho in the past has openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the 21 year-old and you feel there is no chance Lukaku can force a starting position in the blues' side next season.

Following Belgium’s World Cup exit he said: “I want to be somewhere where I can play my best football. It’s up to me to work hard but there are choices to make. Things like that happen in football and I’m confident I will make the right choice. I’m looking at everything but first of all I want to go on holiday and relax a little bit.”

Everton believe a development has been made, and if the transfer goes through it will mean Martinez has already made two of last season's successful loan deals permanent, following the signing of Gareth Barry over a week ago.