Liverpool - Preston North End Live Scores of Pre-season Friendly

Full Time Liverpool run out as victors with a 2-1 win over Preston. Both managers will be pleased with the run out.

88` Peterson makeks a superb run down the middle, and tee`s up Coady who has his shot drift wide.

85` Ibe has his cross come shot stopped by the keeper. Ibe has been superb today.

82` Adam Phillips is set to come on, Adam Phillips is born in 1998. He will replace Adorjan, who has only been on the pitch 10 minutes. I expect the Hungarian to be sold.

80` Rossiter largely impressive today, has regained possesion on numerous occassions and supplies the ball to the wingers and fullback.

Jordan Rossiter does superbly to win the ball back and send Ibe away down the left flank, Ibe runs into the box, and cuts the ball back for Peterson, who finished. 2-1

76` Goal Liverpool

Jordon Ibe makes yet another fantastic run across the pitch, Suso then picked the ball up on the edge of the box and sent a curling shot into the top corner.

74` Goal Liverpool

73` 16 year old Adam Phillips is the only sub left who hasn`t been brought on as of yet. The 16 year old is one of the few teenagers who is travelling to the US

70` Jack Robinson is replaced by Jose Enrique after just 25 minutes on the pitch. Robinson has struggled with injuries over the last few months, while this is Enrique`s first appearance since November.

68` Kevin Stewart, the former Spurs player, who has only signed for Liverpool this summer, makes a superb run down the right flank, but his cross is blocked.

65` Jordon Ibe makes another surging run and has his shot stopped by the keeper. The youngster is looking very good today, although today`s display suggest he`s not yet the finished article.

64` Rossiter is probably the highest rated player in the academy at the moment, the midfielder has only just turned 17.

63` Kevin Stewart also is brought on for Skrtel.

62` Rossiter, Jones and Peterson are 3 bright players in the Liverpool academy, while the rest are likely to be sold.

62` Coates, Coady, Jones, Peterson, Rossiter and Adorjan are all coming on for Borini, Wisdom, Flanagan, Coutinho, Lucas, Allen.

61` Plenty of players about to come on for Liverpool.

60` Suso again lively, cutting inside from the right side, and hit a decent shot with his right but it was well saved.

58` Suso does well tracking backing before switching the ball to the far side, where ibe controled the pass brilliantly

57` Flanagan combines with Borini, with terrific movement, the Italian earns Liverpool a corner.

54` Suso plays in Coutinho with a superb pass with the outside of his boot, Coutinho tries an impressive flick but is dispossesed.

52` The second half has been rather quiet, Liverpool dominatig the possession stats, but still no break through.

47` Flanagan combines well with Suso, and the Spaniard earns himself a freekick.

45` Kick off for the second half.

Suso has been brought on for Rickie Lambert, while Robinson is brought on for Kelly.

Preston have named a different 11 for the second half.

Half Time Liverpool 0-1 Preston

Brownhill gives Preston the lead following a great corner from Brown, which found Garner who tried a superb strike which was well saved by Jones, only for Brownhill to be on hand to tap in to give Preston the lead.

45` GOAL

44` Brown combines with Brownhill, but Andre Wisdom blocks the resulting shot.

42` Liverpool break well, Borini makes a superb run and supplies Lambert, although the Lambert was well tackled in the box.

38` Flanagan makes a surging run forward but runs the ball out of play.

35` Both sets of fans rise to sing `Justice for the 96`

34` Coutinho combines with Lambert who feeds in Ibe, who had a great chance to open the scoring but blazed his shot over the bar.

33` Jones collects a highball, good confident keeping.

32` Joe Allen plays a good pass into Lambert, although he couldn`t quite reach it.

30` Nothing too serious for Can, with Liverpool confirming it was just a slight strain of the calf

28` Ibe makes a bursting run into Preston`s half and combines well with Lambert who delivers a fierce shot which is well saved.

26` David Moyes is here today.

23` It`s yet another corner to Liverpool.

22` Ibe makes a long run down the right flank and earns himself a corner. Nothing comes of the corner

21` Emre Can is taken off, he doesn`t seem to bad, although Ibe is brought on, with Coutinho dropping back into midfield.

20` Emre Can looks like he might have picked up a slight knock, the German did miss out on their midweek clash with Brondby through injury.

17` Brownhill tries an incredible shot from 40 yards out, Jones tips it out for a corner.

15` Preston do well on the break, and Skrtel does well to clear the ball out for a corner, although nothing comes of it.

14` Killkenny strikes a wonderful shot which dips just over the bar, although the shot had Jones beaten inbetween the sticks.

12` Great movement from Borini who combines with Lambert, and the duo earn themselves a corner.

11` Lucas gives a superb pass into Lambert, who pulls his shot just wide, although the Englishman was called offside moments later

9` Coutinho slips in Borini, but the Preston keeper collects at the feet of the Italians.

8` Liverpool break well through Coutinho, Allen and Emre Can.

7` Borini gets his shot away under a challenge, comes to nothing.

5` Garner easily gets past Wisdom and gets away a decent shot, howver it was at a nice height for Jones, who saves well.

3` Half chance for Preston as a long awkward pass sends shockwaves to the Liverpool defence and Brad Jones in the net.

2` Liverpool begin in confident manner, Emre Can, Lucas and Allen all passing the ball well, as Preston drop deep, while Liverpool wait for an opening.

1` Kick Off

14:59. The Teams Are Out.

14:55. Rodgers` claims a 14 million deal to see Borini join Sunderland is close, and the players personal terms are the only formalities left, but feels the player needs the minutes for his own good.

14:54. Ovbiously Borini starts today, strange decsion with the Italian likely to complete a move to Sunderland next week

14:50.10 Minutes to go.

14:47. Thankfully, The Reds are back playing football, and for now all transfer speculation is put to bed.

14:45. It's been an eventful summer for the Reds so far, with the £75 million departure of Luis Suárez who has earlier been described as a "100% Barca player" despite not yet being unveiled. Furthermore, Liverpool have spent a fair amount of money on a number of signings, but fans still aren't happy after witnessing Arsenal steal Alexis Sánchez, Chelsea seal delas for Filipe Luis, Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas, whilst Manchester United supposedly close in on a deal for Arturo Vidal and Manchester City edge closer to sealing a deal for impressive centre-back Eliaquim Mangala.

14:43."It's very exciting, there are a lot of good teams playing in America. They are top Champions League teams; facing them in a tournament friendly will be a good experience for the youngsters."

14:39."Getting on the scoresheet and helping the team win was terrific. It gave me a lot of confidence. I was quite shocked at the time but I was happy to score and do well."

14:37. Ibe has spoken out about his chance he got last season against Preston and the strong forward even got himself on the scoresheet.

14:34. With the game so close, here`s the man I think will shine today.Jordon Ibe.

14:27."But it is not just about him. We scored 101 goals last season and he got 31 of them. We have goals all across the team and will bring in players we think can assist with making them."

14:24."When I came in, people talked about how Luis didn't score regularly, how he didn't get enough opportunities or take them. In the last two years we've proved with the number of chances we create you can get goals.

14:20. "We are getting the right type of player in. But we certainly won't spend just for the sake of spending. It has to be the sort of player who is going to improve us."

14:18. "We felt last year we just never had the depth and we are in the Champions League this year, so we have to ensure we have as strong a squad as possible,"

14:16.Prior to this game, Brendan Rodgers` has spoken out about the transfer market.

14:12. It`s likely that we`ll see plenty of changes at half time, with all subs likely to feature.

14:02.Liverpool Subs: Ward, Smith, Enrique, Coady, Coates, Phillips, Robinson, Stewart, L Jones, Peterson, Suso, Rossiter, Ibe, Adorjan

14:00. Liverpool Starting Team: B Jones, Kelly, Flanagan, Skrtel, Wisdom, Lucas, Allen, Can, Coutinho, Lambert, Borini

13:59. Rickie Lamber has been handed the number 9 shirt.

13:57. Lastly, find out what Joe Allen has had to say prior to this game: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/370865-joe-allen-ready-for-preston-test.html

13:55. If you`re interested in hearing the player ratings for today`s game, they`ll also be on Vavel later tonight.

13:53. We will also have up our own post game review done by our very own Kevin Kelly.

13:50.All the goals from today`s game will be avaialbe later on Vavel.

13:47.If you fancy having a read of today`s preview, have a look here: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/370673-preview-liverpool-vs-preston.html

13:45. Here is the squad in full. https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/370218-liverpool-announce-squad-list-for-the-us.html

13:43. The likes of Sakho and Mignolet will also go on the tour of America too, but will join the squad late, in Chiago.

13.40. Although Liverpool will be fielding a rather weak side today, the likes of Gerrard, Henderson, Sterling and Sturridge will return to Liverpool tomorrow.

13:35.The main news out of Liverpool this week is the signing of Markovic, and also the sales of Borini and Assaidi are set to be complete, which would see Liverpool recoup £21 million for the duo, who were bought for just £13 million.

13:30. If you missed the game during the week, here`s how it went against Brondby.

13:26.Here`s how Liverpool did last season against Preston.

13:23.

13:20.Tiago Ilori is missing today, following an injury in midweek, while Martin Kelly is a doubt for today,.

13:18. New signings, Emre Can and Rickie Lambert, are both likely to be handed their debut`s today.

13:16.The likes of Smith, Jones and Rossiter, who may play today, will then return to training with the under 21`s.

13;12. Adam Phillips, who`s born in 1998, who also played in the midweek game against Brondby, is the only real surprise package travelling to the USA with the senior squad.

13:10. Under 21`s boss, Alex Inglethorpe, is bringing the Under 21 side away on a pre season tour of Holland, while the senior squad are away in USA.

13:06.This could prove to be the last piece of action in the senior squad for a lot of the youngsters, as the World Cup players will return prior to the trip to USA.

13:04. Liverpool have a busy summer ahead, after flying out to play their first warmup game against Brondby only a few days ago, Rodgers` men are back in the UK to take onPreston North End in Deepdale. Liverpool will then fly out to USA in a few days, where they`ll face the likes of Milan and Manchester City.

13:00. Hello, and welcome to Liverpool`s second pre-season friendly this Summer, as Brendan Rodgers` men take on Preston North End in the Bill Shankly Shield. Liverpool will look to take a comprehensive win here, as the red lost last time out against Brondby, only a few short days ago. I`m Conor Slater, and I`ll be bringing you all the action throughout the day, if you have any thoughts on the game, or questions, comment below.