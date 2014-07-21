2014 Summer Transfer Window in News and Rumours Updates 21/07

21:30. Thank you for following VAVEL's coverage of today's transfer window. Stay tuned to the site for all the latest transfer news through the Summer!

21:25. We'll finish our coverage of today's coverage of the transfer window with some HUGE news. Barcelona have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Valencia for centre back Jeremy Mathieu!

21:20. Ricardo Costa has officially terminated his contract with Valencia.

The club president, speaking to the club website stated (quotes via Sky Sports): "Ricardo has been a great professional and a gentleman from the day he arrived until the day of his departure. But all things must come to an end and they need to be addressed calmly and with professionalism. We will always remember Ricardo Costa as a player who was committed to the club and he has demonstrated his affection for Valencia on every day of his life with us."

21:13. Sky Sports have reported that Sunderland target, Fabio Borini, trained with the rest of the Liverpool squad today.

21:04. Interestingly, it has been rumoured that PSG would prefer to sign Angel Di Maria on a loan deal in order to get around FFP restrictions. The club's spending has been limited to £39.6 million, the exact amount that has been spent on David Luiz (I don't know why they spent that on Luiz either). The club will, reportedly, be willing to spend around £47 million to permanently acquire the services of Di Maria.

20:58. James Rodriguez to Real Madrid; Juan Cuadrado to Bayern Munich; and David Ospina to Arsenal. A busy day of rumours for Colombia's World Cup heroes!

20:55. Goal are tonight reporting that Colombian goalkeeper, David Ospina is close to completing his £3 million move from Ligue 1 side Nice, to Arsenal.

20:48. Ben Davies is reportedly with the Spurs squad in Toronto after completing his medical with the club. The full back will be Spurs' first signing of the Summer, and he looks to an astute one, as the left back position has been a problematic one for the club in recent years.

20:47. Our next bit of news also comes from the Serie A, where Alessandro Gamberini is subject to interest from Chievo Verona and Leeds United. According to Di Marzio, Chievo are leading the chase for the Italian's signature.

20:46. New Juventus signing may not be seen in the club's shirt for at least 30-40 days, as he sprained his knee in training.

20:32. Good news for Sevilla fans, Grzeg Krychowiak has completed his medical!

20:25. The player reportedly will cost £16 million, however this seems slightly too low in my opinion. Hummels should really cost Utd at least £10 million more than this, especially when you take into consideration some of the ridiculous money being thrown at fairly average players during this transfer window.

20:20. Sky Sports have also reported that Manchester United are now the front runners for Mat Hummels. Odds of his arrival have been cut dramatically to 2/5.

20:15. Earlier reports that Danny Rose has been the subject of interest from Hull City have been quashed by Steve Bruce in an interview with Sky Sports News.

20:05. According to Bild, James Rodriguez may not be the only Colombian World Cup hero on the move this Summer. Bayern Munich are reportedly set to bid 42 million Euros for Fiorentina's Juan Cuadrado.

If this rumour has any substance, it may spell an end to Shaqiri's time in Munich, who has been linked to Juventus among others over the past number of weeks.

19:52. Leicester City have declared their interest in Algerian striker, Islam Slimani. The Sporting Lisbon striker could cost the newly promoted side £7 million.

19:44. The talk of North London today is the news that Morgan Schneiderlin is set to turn down Arsenal in favour of Tottenham Hotspur.

A big part of this deal, if it indeed goes through, will undoubtedly be the influence of former Southampton coach, Pochettino. The holding midfield played under the new Spurs manager last season, and this could be the deciding factor for Schneiderlin. Despite this, I can't help but think that he is needed more at the Emirates than White Hart Lane, as Spurs currently have a number of high quality players in this position.

19:38. Juventus have today completed the signing of Patrice Evra from Manchester United. Speaking after completing the deal, the French left back stated: "After thinking a lot to myself I have decided that it's the right time to leave Manchester United. I feel that the transfer to Juventus is the right choice. Juventus is a great club; I can't wait to be part of it and to continue the streak of success that has marked its prestigious history."

19:31. Manchester Evening News: Juventus drop hint that Arturo Vidal could be lured away from Turin.

Juventus' Pavel Nedved has stated that while La Vecchia Signora want to keep all of their star players a "high bid" would lead the club to think about the offer: “We don’t want to sell anyone, especially Vidal. Our strategy is clear, we want to keep all our best players, including Vidal and Pogba. Certainly, if there was a high bid for them, we’d have to think about it, but we don’t want to sell our champions.”

To be speak frankly though, do the newspapers know whether Vidal will leave? No. Does anyone know? No. It's all blind speculation until the player arrives back in Turin. Only then will his future be decided.

19:19. Daily Mirror: Sunderland want to iron out Fabio Borini transfer within the next 24 hours.

A huge, and slightly ridiculous, £14 million transfer fee has been agreed between Sunderland and Liverpool, however the deal has yet to be finalised due to Borini's uncertainty about the move. Speaking to the newspaper, Poyet stated: “What I can inform you is that we have agreed terms with Liverpool. It’s an ongoing thing. We’ve done the steps that we needed to do properly, but the next step is that we are still waiting for the correspondence. Then we will go on from there, doing everything official, in the right way."

19:08. AS: Chelsea target, Tiago, could stay at Atletico Madrid.

The newspaper are reporting that Jose Mourinho pulled the plug on the move at the last minute, while Cadena Ser have stated that a license problem has stalled the deal.

18:53. Marca and AS: The two biggest Spanish sports newspapers are both running with THE transfer of the Summer, James Rodriguez's move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have agreed a £70 million deal for the 2014 FIFA World Cup's top scorer, and are just official confirmation away from signing for the Spanish giants. Although an outstanding talent, this move, coupled with with some of Real's other recent transfer activity, seems to herald another era of political transfer dealings at the club. Los Galaticos was an unsuccessful experiment at the turn of the century; can it work the second time around? Only time will tell.

18:46. Daily Express: Nani interests AC Milan

Great news for Manchester United fans! Nani has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils for a number of years, and Utd fans will be hoping that his departure finally materialises. It'll be an interesting move for Nani, whose career is in dire need of a shot in the arm.

18:36. Daily Star: Liverpool interested in Real Madrid's Isco.

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly looking for a marque signing this Summer, and with James Rodriguez on his way to Real Madrid, Isco could be this signing. Liverpool are in need of such a signing, not just to appease fans after the sale of Luis Suarez, but to also soften the creative blow of this sale.

18:26. Daily Express: Micah Richards wants loan move.

The front runner for Richards is reportedly Liverpool, who have been priced out of a move for Moreno, while their other full back target, Davies, is set to complete a move to Spurs.

18:18. The Sun: Hull City willing to bid £6 million for Danny Rose.

The English youngster was a regular in the Tottenham Hotspur starting XI last season, however with the imminent arrival of Ben Davies, Rose is likely to be second choice under Pochettino. Honestly, £6 million seems to be quite an excessive bid for the full back, especially when you consider how poor he was on occasion in a Spurs shirt. Although decent going forward, the former Sunderland loanee is incredibly susceptible in defence, and may in fact weaken a solid Hull backline.

18:14. Daily Mirror: Arsenal have been told they will have to pay £24 million for Sporting Lisbon midfielder, William Carvalho.

The type of player Arsenal need? Undoubtedly. Cited by many as the man to anchor Portugal's midfield in the future, Carvalho could also be given a similar opportunity at the Gunners next season. Although £24 million for the 22 year old may seem excessive, if Sporting Lisbon man fulfils his potential, he could be a huge signing for Arsenal.

18:09. Tuttosport: Manchester United interested in De Vrij.

The 22 year old centre back impressed under Van Gaal at the World Cup, so a move for the centre back by the new Utd manager in the transfer window is undoubtedly a possibility. With Vidic and Ferdinand both leaving this Summer, Man Utd are in dire need of cover in the centre of defence, De Vrij, with only one year left on his contract, could be the bargain option for the club.

18:06 Corriere dello Sport: Juventus plot move for Bayern Munich's Xerdan Shaqiri.

This could be an interesting move for La Vecchia Signora, who have recently missed out on Iturbe, due to Conte's departure. However, Bayern Munich's Matthias Sammer has recently stated that they have no intentions of selling the Swiss winger: Xherdan is an important player for our future. There are no thoughts of selling him."

18:05. We'll start today's coverage with a round up all the rumours from this morning's papers:

18:00. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the Summer Transfer Window.