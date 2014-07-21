Rodgers reserves praise for US fans

Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers has spoken out about the wonderful fans Liverpool have all around the globe, expressing his praise for the supporters of Liverpool. Liverpool arrived in America today, and the boss is eagerly anticipating the welcome the players and staff receive upon arriving in Boston. Rodgers was speaking after an impressive 2-1 victory over Preston North End on Saturday evening, where the fans took to great voice to cheer on some of the less experienced players, such as Kris Peterson and Suso, who both managed to get themselves on the score sheet

"We'll now go to the other side of the world and see many more of our great supporters.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the reaction. When I first came here, we went to Boston and had a tour of North America, which went really well. It was my first pre-season and we had great support.

"Two years later, it'll be interesting to see because the club has moved forward and we've moved onto a different level now. I'm sure the supporters will be there in force.

"The most important thing for us is getting to work with the players. We still have a lot of work to do - physical and tactical work to implement. But it's always nice to see the many great supporters of Liverpool and that's something I'm looking forward to."