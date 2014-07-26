New York Red Bulls - Arsenal Live Text Commentary of pre-season friendly

Pre-Season friendly between New York Red Bulls and Arsenal in the USA.

FT. I'm VAVEL's Datti Jinkiri. Thanks for tuning in to VAVEL's live inline and commentary of the Arsenal-New York match. New York has beaten Arsenal 1-0.

FT. Next, the club will hold a training camp in Austria, and then will return to London for the Emirates Cup.

FT. Arsenal fans would no doubt have liked to see a better result, but the team showed great flashes. They still have work to do, but will be ready when the Premier League season begins.

FT. Big moment for him, as he scored against the club that his father played so well for!

FT. Match is finished. Bradley Wright-Phillips scored the match winner in the 33rd minute.

91'. Kris Olsson's costless kick flies over the bar. We're less than a minute away from a New York victory.

90'. Kimura picks up a yellow card for a challenge on Akpom. There will be 2 minutes added on.

88'. The former PSG man Peguy Luyindula plays a great ball towards Andre Akpan, but the flag goes up for offsides.

86'. Bellerin's whips the ball into the box, but Meara holds on quite comfortably.

82'. New York makes two more substitutions. Meara is on for Robles. Lade is on for Sam.

79'. Olsson plays a peach of a ball to Chuba Akpom, and Chuba goes on a one on one with Robles! But once again, Robles makes a great save! He has to be New York's man of the match!

77'. Duvall's strike from just outside the box is deflected for a corner. And now there's another sub for New York. Kosuke Kimura is on for Chris Duvall.

76'. Lloyd Sam plays a lofted ball into the box, but Martinez holds on.

74'. Nice little skill and burst of pace by Olsson but his pass is blocked.

73'. Gibbs gives Arsenal a corner by hitting the ball of the Red Bulls defender.

71'. More changes for Arsenal! Jon Toral is on for Santi Cazorla. Kris Olsson is on for Tomas Rosicky.

70'. New York have made another change. Ruben Bover is on for Dax McCarty

69'. Great work out wide by Hector Bellerin.

67'. Duvall's header is apparently tipped wide by Martinez. Corner to New York

66'. Cazorla's costless kick flies harmlessly into the grasp of Luis Robles. Cazorla's set pieces have been lacking their usual quality

63'. New York has made two changes. Miazga is on for Sekagya. Bustamante is on for Cahill.

62'. Coquelin plays a disappointing ball that is cleared away.

59'. Around 30 minutes remain at Red Bull Arena. Will Arsenal find a way to break down the Red Bulls defense? Or will New York hold on and pick up a confidence-boosting victory?

58'. Low driven ball by Cazorla is headed out by the Red Bulls.

56'. Akpom plays a beautiful pass to Diaby, and Abou buries it past Robles! But the flag is up for offsides! Nearly the perfect moment for Diaby!

53'. Thierry Henry has gone off for Peguy Luyindula. He received a huge standing ovation. Also, Andre Akpan came on for Bradley Wright-Phillips at halftime.

Arsenal Changes: Coquelin for Arteta. Bellerin for Jenkinson. Miquel for Hayden. Martinez for Szez. Flamini for Wilshere. Diaby for Ramsey. Akpom for Zelalem.

47'. Cazorla's shot is palmed away by Robles! The Red Bulls keeper has been up to task today!

46'. Second half is underway! Wenger has made some changes...

We are all anxious to see what changes Wenger will make in the second half. Will we see Abou Diaby?

And it is now halftime! Arsenal have created the most chances in the match, but still trail the New York Red Bulls 1-0. MLS top scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips has scored the only goal of the match.

45'. There's only one minute of added time at Red Bull Arena. And as I write, Tim Cahill has been booked for a hard challenge on Jack Wilshere.

42'. Costless kick to Arsenal. But Cazorla's strike hits the wall.

41'. Wilshere's strike is deflected away for a corner kick.

38'. Wilshere combines wonderfully with Zelalem in the box, but Robles makes a spectacular save! Still 1-0 New York.

37'. Great spell of possession by Arsenal. Jenkinson and Gibbs join the attack. But once again the end product is missing.

33'. Goal to New York! Henry's corner kick finds the head of Olave, who nods the ball down onto the boot of Bradley Wright-Phillips. There's absolutely no chance that Bradley misses from there!

32'. Great tackle from the teenager Isaac Hayden! Corner to New York.

31'. 3 on 2 break for Arsenal. But Cazorla ruins the movement with a poor cross.

27'. With his every touch of the ball, Gedion Zelalem piques the interest of all Arsenal and American fans.

26'. Oyongo and Roy Miller combine wonderfully on the left side for New York, but Arsenal eventually clears .

26'. Cazorla plays a lovely ball to Ramsey, but the flag goes up.

24'. Zelalem hasn't had the best start. He's still trying to find his way in the match.

22 minutes have gone. There have been great chances for both teams.

19'. A New York giveaway leads to a Rosicky through ball to Ramsey. But Ramsey's chance goes wide. He should've done better with that.

15'. Rosicky is playing very deep.

14'. Arsenal is doing a great job of possessing the ball. Ramsey and Wilshere are bossing the middle of the park.

12'. The center defensive partnership of Isaac Hayden and Nacho Monreal is being put under pressure.

9'. Great chance for New York goes begging. Thierry Henry slips a pass through to Bradley Wright-Phillips but Wright-Phillips shot goes just centimeters wide!

7'. Santi Cazorla's strike just curls wide of the post! Great chance for Arsenal!

6'. McCarty's chance goes wide. Goal kick for Arsenal

5'. Wright-Phillips plays a lovely through ball for Henry, but Szczesny tips Henry's shot wide of the post. Corner to Red Bulls.

4'. Gibbs cross is palmed away by Robles.

2'. Henry's costless kick flies over and wide.

1'. Match is underway! Arsenal are in their yellow away jersey with navy blue shorts and yellow socks. New York are in their home white jersey with red shorts and white socks.

10:11. Around 5,000 Arsenal fans are here. The club has to be appreciative of their American support.

10:10. American fans are anxious to see Zelalem. He could potential play for them or Germany.

10:06. The players are hand-in-hand with the kids and are walking onto the pitch.

10:04. 228 goals for Henry during his Arsenal career. Incredible. And as I write, he is going down the line and shaking every Arsenal player's hand.

10:00. No Chuba Akpom in the starting lineup. Tomas Rosicky will start as the false nine up front.

9:53. While we wait, let me bless your feed with an old Henry moment. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REqjIGZ8f4E

9:50. Kick-off will be in around ten minutes!

9:44. Forgot to mention earlier that Wright-Phillips is also the brother of current QPR winger Shaun Wright-Phillips.

9:42. EPL fans should be familiar with Cahill. He was a long serving midfielder and striker for Everton.

9:35. New York Red Bulls Starting XI: Robles, Duvall, Olave, Sekagya, Miller, Sam, Cahill, McCarty, Oyongo, Wright-Phillips, Henry

9:32. Here's the Arsenal Starting XI: Szczesny, Jenkinson, Hayden, Monreal, Gibbs, Arteta, Wilshere, Zelalem, Ramsey, Cazorla, Rosicky.

9: 20. Just 40 minutes until kickoff. Stay tuned for the starting lineups.

8:55. It is sure to be a great reunion when he crosses paths with Arsene Wenger today.

8:49. Henry leads the MLS in assists with 10 this season.

8:47. Arsenal fans are sure to be happy to see legend Thierry Henry on the field today. He provided them with many memorable moments during his eight-year tenure. 8:46. The team is currently in fifth place, which is currently the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. 8:45. The Red Bulls are in the middle of their domestic season. Bradley Wright-Phillips, the son of Arsenal legend Ian Wright, is the team's top scorer with 14 goals. 8:43. Wenger only brought one forward on the trip, Chuba Akpom. 8:42. Arsenal fans are also looking forward to seeing the 17 year old German midfielder Zelalem. He is a great young talent with loads of potential.

8:40. Kris Olsson scored the winner against Boreham Wood. Fans are looking for more from him today.

8:40. The midfielders are Mikel Arteta, Santi Cazorla, Francis Coquelin, Abou Diaby, Mathieu Flamini, Kris Olsson, Aaron Ramsey, Tomas Rosicky, Jon Toral, Jack Wilshere, and Gedion Zelalem.

8:39. The defenders are Hector Bellerin, Kieran Gibbs, Isaac Hayden, Carl Jenkinson, Ignasi Miquel, and Nacho Monreal.

8:37. The goalkeepers are Damien Martinez and Wojciech Szczesny.

8:35. Arsene Wenger has only traveled with 20 players to America. Some notable names are missing, due to rest.

8:33. This is the second match of Arsenal's preseason tour. The squad defeated Conference South side Boreham Wood 2-0 in their last match.

8:32. The match will kick-off in two and a half hours at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

8:30. Welcome to VAVEL’s live score and inline commentary of New York Red Bulls - Arsenal. I’m Datti Jinkiri, and I’ll be with you throughout the game.