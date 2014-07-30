Everton FC: Lukaku Back To Everton for £30m?

Lukaku has strengthened reports that he is back on his way to Goodison Park by posting this cryptic tweet (http://bit.ly/1ld4FqE).

If this tweet is referencing to his move back to Everton it wouldn't be suprising with Chelsea recently aquiring the services of Diego Costa for £32m and Didier Drogba on a free transfer. Realistically, Lukaku is thinking about his own development here as frequent game time with 4 strikers at Chelsea as of writing this article, and being 21, he needs first team football to develop at the rate he is expected to.

On the other hand, the transfer might not fall through with a £3om price tag being slapped on the player to deter Everton from placing a deal with the talented youngster. This is typical Mourinho with his "If you cant deter them,let them join but for as much money as possible" mindset.

If Everton do get a deal through for their fan favourite Romelu Lukaku, they have aquired the services of a lean, mean, goal scoring machine.