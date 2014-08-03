Thomas Vermaelen set for £10m Barcelona Switch?

Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen is set to seal a £10m move to Barcelona this summer – because The Gunners don’t want to sell the Belgium international to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Spanish giants are keen to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new La Liga season, and were believed to be stepping up their interest in Vermaelen after seeing a £34m bid for their number one target, Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos, rejected. They recently signed Jérémy Mathieu for 15.8m and are looking to bolster their defensive options for the new season.

Manchester United were heavily linked with the Belgian, looking to strenghen their defense with the departure of Evra, Vidic and Ferdinand all commiting their futures elsewhere. Arsenal will mostly likely snub interest for their captain and hope to offload him to anywhere but their arch rivals.

If Vermaelen does sign for Barcelona it will act as a small blow to Man Utd manager Van Gaal as his pursuit of Mats Hummels from Borussia Dortmund will inevitably continue until the last second of transfer deadline day. He will continue to strenghen his new squad in order to reclaim the Premier League title that fans so desperately crave.