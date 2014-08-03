Frank Lampard: Manuel Pellegrini confirms loan deal until January

Frank Lampard will join Manchester City on loan from New York City FC until January, the English club's manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed.

"From next week, Wednesday, he will start working with our team and he will be with us until January," Pellegrini told a press conference on Saturday.

"He is working with the squad. He will fight for his position."

The English midfielder signed for New York City last month on a two-year contract after his release from Chelsea.

Frank Lampard may be of some use to Manchester City with the English international scoring 6 goals and getting 3 assists in the Premier League in the 2013/2014 season. It's unlikely that he will start games for the Premier League winners with names such as Yaya Toure and new signing Fernando from FC Porto more obvious choices to be occupying midfield to name just a few.

However, the experienced 36-year-old can bring his level minded and controlled approach onto the pitch to squeeze out results and can be used during European competitions such as the Champions League when players are suffering from fatigue and niggling injuries which can allow him to get more games under his belt.

This loan spell will be beneficial mentally and physically for the ageing club legend, joining the side who won the Premier league title last season will be a mental boost while training and playing games will be hugely beneficial before he ventures into the MLS.

All in all , Chelsea fans shouldn't be down in the blues about this loan spell, but hopeful that Lampard relishes a new season with his new side and appreciate the memorable 13 years he has commited to Chelsea and the trophies he has won with them.