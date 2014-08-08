Lucas - What's next?

With Steven Gerrard dropping back into a deeper role and a series of serious injuries, what's next for Lucas Leiva and how should the Brazilian be replaced?

Midfield is key to modern football success and it has taken some tinkering by Brendan Rodgers to get the Liverpool midfield to a state in which it can finish compete at the higher levels of the English Premier League. Many a discussion regarding the defensive side of LFC's midfield has been held and with Steven Gerrard dropping into the regista role, it seems that Lucas Leiva is fading out of the conversation.

Following another serious injury, Lucas has become something of a bit part player for the club and it seems time the two parted ways - Lucas needs regular games and Liverpool can no longer offer that. The Brazilian is no box-box to player (despite the cameos at the back end of last season) and with the arrival of Emre Can, this role has been filled, another open-door closing. The injuries have damaged Lucas' athleticism and this has in turn hampered his ability to shield the back four, with pace filled attacking midfielders often gliding past Lucas, he has therefore he has dropped down the pecking order in his favoured role. Steven Gerrard has since converted his game to add length to his career, as he takes the role of the deepest midfielder and thus Lucas' opportunities have been restricted, perhaps the Brazilian would benefit from a move to a slower league, such as the Italian one, where his lack of pace will no longer hamper his contribution to the cause.

However, Gerrard himself is no spring chicken and it seems time for the club to look at bringing in another holding man to ease up the burden on the skipper should Lucas depart - the question is who?

William Carvalho -

The young Portuguese midfielder is perhaps the best fit for LFC at current time; ready to make an impact but with oodles of potential. Carvalho has taken the Primeira by storm in recent years and with the Sporting Lisbon president recently revealing the club are open to offers, now seems the perfect time to make a move.

William is something of a blend between a typical 'destroyer' defensive midfielder and a more culture playmaker, both strong in the challenge and competent on the ball - potentially perfect for the style of football LFC play.

At the age of twenty-two, Carvalho seems the epitome of a FSG type signing and would ease the requirement of games on Gerrard, as well as having an eye on the future as the skippers eventual midfield successor.

Liverpool FC have a strong relationship with Sporting Lisbon and one would hope that (relative) new-boy Ilori may help to sway Carvalho to the club. There is interest in the player from all over Europe, but should LFC move for Carvalho, one would think they have a strong chance.

Axel Witsel -

Not the physical presence of Carvalho but a 'brain' to keep the team ticking, the Belgian is one of the best in the world at the role he fulfils.

Witsel is known for 'controlling' the tempo of games and this is key to success in a possession based system, such as Liverpool's. This does not mean Witsel cannot engage his opponents but he does mainly rely on in game intelligence to shield the back four rather than physicality, whether that be interceptions or strong positioning - however, his 6ft figure ensures the Belgian would have no issue adapting to life in England.

The attainability of Witsel is up for debate as he is sure to be on a hefty wage at Zenit however, as recently as January, the player publicly discussed his desire to challenge himself in England; perhaps therefore there is a deal to be done.

Milan Badelj -

Possibly the lowest quality of the three players mentioned but almost certainly the most attainable is Milan Badelj. With his current club Hamburg dicing close with relegation from the Bundesliga last season, there's little reason why the player would not want to test himself at the next level.

Badelj is again a 'controlling' mid type, who would rotate with Gerrard for that regista role. However, unlike Gerrard, his athleticism would allow for greater protection of the back four due to higher levels of mobility.

Milan Badelj doesn't have the 'wow factor' of a Witsel or a Carvalho but as rotation and cover for the captain he seems to have the required skills to play for LFC - this one could be another of the low risk-high reward signings Liverpool FC have become synonymous with.

The club need to start planning for life after Gerrard and Lucas Levia certainly isn't the answer. Whether or not the club move for another deep lying midfielder this window remains to be seen, however, a player of that type should be targeted in the not so distance future and alas, Lucas' time at the club therefore draws to an end.