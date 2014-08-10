Arsenal 3 - 0 Manchester City: Arsenal Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - 7/10

Has serious competition after the arrival of David Ospina, but proved he deserved his place on the first team by keeping a clean sheet and putting in admirable "sweeper keeper" performances likened to goalkeepers such as Manuel Neuer.

Mathieu Debuchy - 6.5/10



Bacary Sagna's replacement will be satisfied with his display, but needs to show more defensive responsibility within the team. Showed lots of attacking intent but defensive areas need to be covered also or can leave gaping holes for future teams to break into.

Calum Chambers - 7.5/10

Looks sure to be an England regular of the future. Not the quickest, but reads the game well and showed glimpses of brilliance that will prove why Wenger paid £16m for him. Acted as a sweeper when Debuchy got forward and was solid to keep out the advances from Jovetic and Dzeko throughout the game.

Laurent Koscielny -7/10

Only played 45 minutes but was largely untroubled throughout the game but contributed to attacking chances as well as performing well defensively with 100% pass accuracy from his 21 passes.

Kieran Gibbs 7/10

Fast on the flank when on the counter, and also did well to track back when on the back foot. Contributed well on the break with a high pass accuracy and intercepted the ball well. Great to see him back to full form.

Mikel Arteta- 7/10

The newly appointed captain played a pivotal role in midfield by dictating the speed of the playand allowed the other midfielders the chance to gallop forward and create attacking chances.

Aaron Ramsey- 8/10

Picked up where he left off last season, with another excellent Wembley goal as he does best in clinical fashion. Expecting him to have a great season and play a pivotal role in Arsenals chances of staying in the Top 4.

Jack Wilshere- 7/10

Had a physical presence in the game looked sharp before he was forced off with knock on his knee in the 68th minute.



Alexis Sanchez - 7/10

Dangerous whenever the ball was at his feet. Big hand in Arsenal's second goal with an exquisite pass to Sanogo (most likely taught by Xavi at his time at Barcelona) and his electrifying pace was a threat to the opposition.

Yaya Sanogo - 6.5/10

He may often look clumsy and unorthodox but the striker set up two goals and won his fair share of headers. With a bit more composure, he could be a real asset for Arsenal. Substituted at the interval. It is now just a question of whether the towering striker can find his form he showed in pre-season.

Santi Cazorla- 8.5/10

Did well to set up a goal and created chances out of nothing aswell as scoring his own in the game. Deadly with both his feet.

Oliver Giroud- 7/10

The substition from Wenger after half time proved effective with a screamer from 25 yards out being drummed emphatically between City's goal post to seal Arsenals win. He even got Man Of The Match but whether he deserved it will be debated as his goal seemed to be the only meaningful touch he got in the game.

Oxlade-Chamberlain 6/10

Relatively quiet but this was because he was more focused on tracking back and helping Debuchy than getting forward. Decent second half for the Ox.

Tomas Rosicky N/A

Only played 20 minutes so unfair to judge his performance as his 7 passes were the highlight of his spell on the pitch, expect magical stuff from him this season if he is used effectively.

Joel Cambell - N/A

Played a mere 7 minutes in the game and only registered one pass but expect him to be on big things this season if he gets played.

Mathieu Flamini- N/A

Played 22 minutes so can't be given a fair score, helped out defensively as a replacement for Wilshere in the time that he played.

Nacho Monreal- 6/10

Wasn't seen much of the second half but ensured that his side weren't going to concede with a solid defensive display.

Manager Arsene Wenger-- 8/10

Won at Wembley for the second time in a row and is a transformed manager from the one who was tipped to leave Arsenal if they didnt win the FA Cup Final. The Frenchman will be full of optimism going into the new season.