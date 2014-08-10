Arsenal 3 - 0 Manchester City: Manchester City Player Ratings

Willy Caballero - 6

At fault for the first goal but left helpless by the defence for the second. No chance with Giroud's screamer.

Gaël Clichy - 4

Played out of position and appeared lacklustre. Made mistakes and redeemed himself first half, got worse in the second.

Dedryck Boyata - 4

Just isn't good enough for this level. Gave the ball away frequently and looked nervy from the start. A headless chicken for Arsenal's second. Improved second half.

Matija Nastasić - 5

Made some crucial cut-outs and interceptions but looked lost when Arsenal ran at him.

Aleksandar Kolarov - 4

Showed pace and determination going forward in the first half, but faded badly in the second. Ambled back into position far too often.

Samir Nasri - 5

Can't fault the Frenchman for effort but the bird from the Arsenal end got to him. Missed an absolute sitter in the first half and was substituted at half time.

Yaya Touré - 4

Disappointing from the big man. A slow, ponderous performance. Nowhere near his best. Subbed.

Fernando - 5

Left with lots to do from a lacklustre City team. Fierce in the tackle but lacked forethought and potency. Fernandinho won't be scared yet. Booked.

Jesús Navas - 5

Pacey but lightweight. Decision-making questionable at times. Fizzed and threatened on occasion but ultimately fell short.

Stevan Jovetić - 5

Left his shooting boots in America. Had a few mazy runs and flashes of promise but flattered to deceive.

Edin Džeko - 4

Less Bosnian Diamond, more Bosnian Donkey - who ought to know better. Disappointing when we know what he can do. Anonymous, slow - Dzeko of old.

Substitutes

Micah Richards - 4

A few runs, game was over by the time he appeared.

Bruno Zuculini - 5

Gave the ball away often and seemed nervy.

James Milner - 5

Brought energy and grit but no finesse. Another one who should shoot more.

David Silva - 6

Second-half sub and City's star man. If the Spaniard could shoot he'd be incredible. Actually threatened and ran at the Arsenal goal.

Scott Sinclair - no time to mark.