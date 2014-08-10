3 Star Players Who Need To Perform This Season

1. Raheem Sterling

Liverpool's best young talent of last season Raheem Sterling definitely deserves this spot. The 19-year old Englishman scored 9 goals in 30 Premier League appearances last season. He will surely be in the starting eleven for the Reds in the coming season and will be hoping to replicate his form last season, if not exceed it.

One of his many qualities is that you just cannot predict where he will be playing when the Liverpool teamsheet arrives, which gives Brendan Rodgers the valuable element of surprise.

He draws penalties and costless kicks because he gets in and around defenders, under their arms and is great at protecting the ball.

Sterling is lightning quick, too, but needs to score more goals. The challenge will be for him to hit double figures as he continues his rapid rise.

Just don't be surprised when Real Madrid come knocking for this starlet in a few years, he has the potential to be world-class.

2. Alexis Sanchez





Arsenal fans might tell you they didn’t expect to see another fast winger type coming in but you can’t ignore the chance to sign the electrifying Chilean.

Sanchez is the most exciting signing of the summer so far and I hope he settles quickly. He played wide for Barcelona but still has a very good goal return (39 goals in 88 league games).

When you play with Lionel Messi, you won’t get much of the central ground but I expect to see more of him through the middle in the Barclays Premier League.

Wherever he plays, his unbelievable pace will hurt defenders. Expect to see him on the ball often and opening up his body to dribble at pace. The question now is whether Sanchez can adapt quickly to the Premier League, or whether it will take him a bit more time to truly show his true form.

3. Erik Lamela

You may consider him as the most obvious choice, but the Spurs player who endured a terrible opening season in English football, is a wonderful talent.

He looked sharp in pre-season and, while there is a lot of competition on the right side for Spurs — Andros Townsend and Aaron Lennon are also competing for a place — he could get the nod or feature through the middle.

He cost £30m and you have to ask how Franco Baldini, Spurs’ director of football, believed him to be worth that. But with a fellow Argentine as his new manager, we could see him emerge. Hopefully he can justify his price tag this season.