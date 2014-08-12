Liverpool`s Top 3 Performers In Pre-season

Philipe Coutinho

The Brazilian had been on a mission many got to know only 24 hours to the Dortmund game. Questioned about how he felt about how he felt when he was excluded from the Brazil World Cup squad: “Anger. Not because I’m selfish, but because I could have offered something. I’m going to use this anger and push myself to my limits. I saw how Luisito(Suarez) was a maniac in training…”. He may not score as many goals as Suarez. But that’s where the difference between him and the departed Uruguayan seem to end. Breathtaking, enchanting, enthralling and magical have been some of the words used to describe Coutinho's performance during the pre-season. None of these words have exaggerated the Brazilian’s efforts. “He makes the crowd get off their seats…". Brendan Rodgers said after the match against AS Roma. And Coutinho got fans in Scandinavia through to USA and Anfield off their seats with his repertoire of tricks, flicks, dribbling and passing. He got a goal and an assist during the matches. But statistics alone does Coutinho little justice. He produces magic beyond the remit of existing football stats. He threw up various ' box-office' moments during the pre-season. His flick for Sturridge's goal in the Dortmund match, his goal in that same match, the many trickery and sweet passing against Brondby and the standout performance against AS Roma, dribbling four United players are a few examples. After his exemplary performance against Dortmund- which the Kop rewarded with a standing ovation- Rodgers was in a quintessential effusive mood about the talent of the "little magician". " He is just magical. His ability to get out of tight situations and his view on the game is incredible". The Brazilian has just not been about tricks and sweet passing during the pre-season As Rodgers said " ....what he has added to his game is that relentless pressing...". Graft is increasingly becoming a feature of his game. That together with a much improved shooting he showed over the course of pre-season is surely inching him closer to the completeness he needs if he is to step up into the big time in Suarez's absence. The Kop are convinced he will do it and his manager holds a similar view. " Coutinho is the brain in our team, the continuity player. He might not score many goals but he's a wonderful reference for the team. He is the one that gets the team ticking…".

Surely if he is to replicate his pre-season form during the season, Liverpool will tick and Coutinho banners will definitely be unfurled on the Kop.

Raheem Sterling

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since the teenager was given a telling-off by Brendan Rodgers in the 'Being Liverpool' TV show. He has since signed a new contract, played over 40 games in the EPL, played in the World Cup and is a star in the Liverpool team that came within a whisker of winning the league; a fairly remarkable accomplishment for a 19-year old. Money has so often been the Achilles' heels of young footballers especially in England. But refreshingly for Sterling neither money nor his accomplishments so far seem able to stop him. " I've still got to prove myself; the manager has bought players in that are all in similar positions to me, so I've got to keep working hard..." He has matched his words with impressive displays on the pitch. So much so that some fans have called for him to be handed the iconic ‘number 7’ shirt. Whiles his manager has shied away from giving him any such pressure, he has equally been in ebullient mood about the talent of the youngster. "The speed he has, the intelligent combinations and the fact that he wants to run the other way too- he wants to defend. He's only 19 and still learning, but he's got a very bright future ahead of him" Rodgers said of him after the Dortmund match; a match his panoply of skills, breathtaking pace and hardwork were in abundant display. He was also among the goals during the pre-season; scoring two. His game changing 45-minute display against Manchester City and impressive displays against Olympiakos were some of his highlights. In the Dortmund match he had a number of impressive combination play with Coutinho and tracked back regularly to help the team defend. Even before that match, his new team mate, Lambert had seen enough to conclude that he was going to have an 'unbelievable ' season. " I've been really impressed by Razza(Raheem) on this trip and if he keeps on progressing the way he has done over the past year or two he's going to have an unbelievable season ". On the evidence of his performance in the pre-season very few will doubt Lambert's assertion.

Jordan Henderson

Earlier this month Rodgers was quoted as saying, Henderson's red card in the Manchester City game was the moment he felt LFC lost the league. According to Rodgers, his inability to replace Henderson lost Liverpool the title. High praise indeed! But a deserved one too. Henderson was the first World Cup star to play 90-minutes in the pre-season underscoring his exceptional fitness levels. " He's a player that is so fit and strong..." Rodgers said of him after Liverpool's friendly with Olympiakos. However to dwell on his fitness alone does a poor assessment of Henderson's importance to Liverpool. " .... he does a lot of unselfish work...". " He's a very integral part of how we work, he presses the game so well". In those two quotes Rodgers emphasizes the team playing and pressing skills he brings to the Liverpool team. His runs, tackling and pressing are all integral to the team's play and were in abundant display throughout the preseason. He kept the Liverpool midfield ticking against Olympiakos, bossed the midfield in the second half against Manchester City and had an impressive all-round display against Dortmund. His tactical awareness in all the games were very commendable; helping out in defense and getting more involved in the team attacks. His contribution on the attacking front yielded two goals, a promising sign for someone Rodgers has set a target of a minimum of 10-goals this season.

These three players aside others did very well. Notable mentions go to Sebastian Coates and Jordan Ibe.