Leicester City 2-2 Everton: Late Wood goal earns point for Premier League new boys

Premier League new boys Leicester City took on Everton, in just one of the opening day fixtures of the new season. Everton were eager to improve on their impressive campaign last season with a good start away from home on the first day of the season; but it would not be easy against a newly-promoted side who wanted the best possible start to life in the top flight of English football.

Neither side started the match off quickly, but it was the hosts who eventually got in-behind their opposition at the King Power Stadium after some poor ball retention on Everton's part; something that manager Roberto Martinez will not have been happy with.

Then, the game suddenly burst into life in the 19th minute after Everton got forward and won themselves a corner. Distin got forward and had an attempt on goal parried away by Schmeichel into the path of winger Aiden McGeady: he turned past one marker and opened up his body to curl a strike into the top corner and break the deadlock after 20 minutes with a sublime finish which Leicester could only stare and look as it flew into the back of the net.

Leicester felt disappointed having dominated for the most part up until the goal and did well to respond almost instantaneously with an equaliser from a poorly-defended corner-kick, which was eventually tapped past Howard by Ulloa from 6 yards out, just a minute after McGeady's opener.

After this, both teams did their bit to try and get forward; Everton got forward with Baines on the flank and Leicester kept looking for a long through ball over-the-top of the defence. Solid defending on-show from Leicester, to ensure that the scoreline stayed the same in the first-half despite some intense forward pressure from The Toffees, with both Baines and Lukaku going close with half-chances in the area.

Leicester made the first change of the match after 38 minutes, as midfielder Danny Drinkwater was replaced by Dean Hammond as he picked up a knock and was unable to continue on in the match.

Despite their solid defending, the newly-promoted side were unable to prevent Everton from going back ahead on the stroke of half-time; after some good pass-and-move build-up play between Baines and Pienaar before Naismith struck the ball sweetly which beat Schmeichel into the top corner of the net, hitting the crossbar and in.

The second-half began and Everton were still 2-1 up, Leicester needed to get back ahead and had the home advantage to help spur the team on to get a decent result out of their first Premier League match. They went close in the 53rd minute after an early cross into the area by Mahrez was headed wide by Ulloa from close range, as they looked eager to get into the game again.

Everton were lucky to avoid injury to midfielder James McCarthy in the 63rd minute, who went down clutching his leg after being clattered to the floor in a 50-50 challenge for the ball in a sliding duel. Play stopped for 2 minutes while McCarthy receieved treatment, and luckily he was able to get up and continue playing after a bad injury scare - replays suggesting that he could have suffered ligament damage.

Leicester missed a crucial opportunity to make it 2-2, with striker Jeffrey Schlupp hitting an effort over the bar in a one-on-one with Howard after a great through ball pass by Mahrez set him through: which he should have done better with in all honesty. A compilation of clumsy fouls and yellow cards followed in quick succession, as the hosts kept up the pressure as they looked to equalise.

Everton lacked the finishing touch to end the match in the second period, and were always on the edge when Leicester got on the counter attack - especially as Schlupp came on the pitch for the hosts, his pace troubled The Toffees and they always looked as though they could get back into the match.

Mirallas came on for the last ten minutes of the game, to try and help see the match out for Martinez's men for Pienaar who had played his part in both goals. Right-back Seamus Coleman also came on for the closing stages of the game, replacing McGeady as Everton looked to hold on for a 2-1 away win.

And then, with 5 minutes to go the hosts made it 2-2 thanks to substitute Chris Wood who took his chance clinically past Tim Howard after Mahrez had a shot blocked and there was a big gap to have an effort on-goal.

After four tense minutes of stoppage time, the referee blew his whistle for the final time in the game - and Leicester left it late to salvage a point with 5 minutes to play.

Everton will feel disappointed that they were unable to take all 3 points from a game that they dominated for several periods of play, but Leicester took their chances when they came and the newly-promoted side will be celebrating like the draw is a win! Dramatic, end-to-end match - just what you want on the opening day of the season.

Puntuaciones VAVEL