The Premier League is back

So the Premier League has finally got underway and sure enough the drama has begun again for another enthralling season. But what have we actually learnt from the opening weekend and what does it mean for the remaining 370 games of the season.

Referees clearly need help

3 games saw controversial penalties at the weekend. Thankfully for Tottenham and Hull, the subsequent penalties were missed and both went on to win 1-0 away from home. However, these 3 refereeing decisions highlight truly why there is a desperate need for technology to give some form of help to the man in the middle. James Chester’s alleged handball hit his body while Kyle Naughton blocked the ball with his hand from point blank range which resulted in his dismissal. Meanwhile a soft penalty was given as Victor Anichebe apparently had his shirt pulled with the resultant spot kick dispatched.

The speed of the game can really catch a referee out and Diego Costa highlighted this. Clean through on goal the Spanish forward looked to be brought down by Tom Heaton but referee Michael Oliver booked the forward for diving. Replays showed there was minimal contact and Costa may have been pre-empting contact. Twitter went into a mass scale debate over the correct decision but these instances highlight a need for change and quick.

The managerial merry-go-round

The Premier League wasn’t a day old and it had already begun. Tony Pulis parted ways from Crystal Palace after what seemed to be a disagreement with the hierarchy in London. Keith Millen has for now replaced him but already there is fuelled speculation over who will be the replacement. Names like Tim Sherwood, Malky Mackay and Martin Jol have already been linked but the damage could be interesting given how successful Pulis was at Palace. No doubt we will see some more managers leave their posts for varying reasons as the pressure of the Premier League mounts up. Who knows, the merry-go-round may allow for Pulis to come back to this league sooner rather than later.

It’s tough at the top

The top 4 of last season all won at the weekend with only Chelsea looking remotely comfortable in doing so. The gap between the top and the bottom is increasing ever more. The top 4 looks even more difficult to crack and as a result the league has been split in 3. Man Utd fans will be worrying about this gulf which they find themselves slipping away from. A fairly abject performance by Louis Van Gaal’s side was eclipsed by a clinical Swansea and the turmoil at Old Trafford continued. With Man City and Chelsea strengthening along with Liverpool and Arsenal, United will find it difficult to bring back the performances normally associated with them if they continue as they began.

Welcome to the Premier League

Burnley, QPR and Leicester all have been in the top flight previously but the Premier League gave them a warm welcome as it always does. Leicester fared the better out of the 3 thanks to a Chris Wood goal giving them a 2-2 draw against Everton. However, let’s not patronise the other two as both QPR and Burnley gave great accounts of themselves for the season ahead. Burnley looked assured for the first 10 minutes against Chelsea and after Scott Arfield’s goal did Chelsea kick into gear. QPR came up against a determined Hull side and whilst getting a dubious penalty they did manage to carve chances against Hull. All 3 teams will make a decent attempt at staying up in the Premier League but it’s going to be interesting to see how they all fare.

Business as usual

The Premier League is well and truly back and it hardly feels like its been away. Vines may be about to be clamped down but for now they brilliantly highlighted the antics that go on. Be it a pitch invader taking a costless kick or a bird taking perfect aim on Ashley Young the antics couldn’t be any better. The football hasn’t been fantastic yet and was it not for Aiden McGeady’s finish or Fabregas’ performance last night there may not have been a piece of football that would’ve been worthy of highlighting. Overall, the premier league promises to deliver over the season and we can expect the drama to gradually unfold. Rest assured, the Premier League is back.