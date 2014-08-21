VAVEL Brazil's Interview with Lucas Leiva: "I dream of returning to the Brazil National Team"

Lucas Pezzini Leiva expects a great season with Liverpool. At 27, the steering wheel in midfield has been with the Reds for seven seasons and has been a hit in the shirt of the English club. The player suffered several recurring injuries in recent years, but still in great physical shape, the midfielder has a new goal: to return to the Brazilian national team and help Liverpool to win major trophies this season.

"I'm working hard to have a great season and remind Dunga of my abilities, as I always have and I always will gladly serve the Brazilian national team." said the player.

Derived from the basic categories of Grêmio, the player had early success in Brazil and won the tricolor fans. He moved to Merseyside in 2007 and managed to have great seasons at Liverpool and became a highlight in the Premier League, becoming a true player in the lists of calls for the Brazilian team. Lucas now hopes to regain a place in the team with Brendan Rodgers and have a great season.

The new season began for the Brazillian on Sunday (17th), after the victory over the Reds Southampton. In an exclusive interview with Vavel Brazil, the midfielder told us his expectations for the new season, details about his career and the future for the Reds. Check out the full interview:

VAVEL BR: What is your expectation for the season?



Lucas: Starting games and helping Liverpool achieve their goals this season.

VBR: With the arrival of Emre Can, do you fear losing your place in Liverpools team ?How do you evaluate the fight for the title this season?

Lucas: Can is a young, dynamic wheel in our team that will help us a lot. He, like me, can act both as the first man, and as the second. I will be committed to winning this race against Emre Can healthily.

VBR: For the current season, Liverpool lost Luis Suarez, what was your relationship with the Uruguayan? Is it possible to overcome the loss of Liverpools star striker?



Lucas: Of course it is possible. Suárez was one of our highlights, a guy who helped us a lot last season. But transfers are just a way of football and life will continue without him for Liverpool. Important reinforcements have arrived, which will help us for sure.

VBR: You were considered to be too young for Europe, how did you adapt in the Premier League?

Lucas: I think that I threw in gaucho football, I adjusted more easily. It's more like Premier League football, which is also very intense. But it was a different process. It doesnt occur from day to night. You need to give it time and work seriously.

VBR: Coutinho managed to find his form with Liverpool, how do you rate the Brazilian?

Lucas: He's a world-class playmaker, too talented. He has adapted to play the Premier League and was one of the highlights of last season. I'm sure he will again be one of our big names in this current season. With time, he will gain further maturity and will keep progressing as a player.

VBR: Recently, Lampard left Chelsea and migrated to the MLS, do you imagine Steven Gerrard doing the same thing?

Lucas: I've never talked to him about it, but think hard. Gerrard has a very strong identification with Liverpool. It's a rare story of loyalty to a club and it can weigh on any decision that might take in the future. Gerrard has a very strong identification with Liverpool. It's a rare story of loyalty to a club.

VBR: What has changed for Liverpool since Kenny Dalglish to current manager Brendan Rodgers?

Lucas: Of course the game styles are distinct. Each coach has his own. But our mindset to win and fight for the top of the table remains the same.

VBR: How is it working with Brendan Rodgers? What is your relationship with the coach?

Lucas: A learning relationship and knowledge for both parties.

VBR: Do you believe that injuries hampered your trip to the World Cup?

Lucas: I can not use that as an excuse, but it was one of the factors. Spent by recurrent injuries that complicated me. But thankfully I'm fine, im in great physical shape.

VBR: With Dunga now Brazils new coach, do you believe you will have another chance in the national team?

Lucas: I dream of it. I'm working hard to have a great season and remind Dunga that I always have, and I always will gladly serve the Brazilian team.

VBR: At the beginning of the window, speculation arose that you could go to Napoli and return to work with Benitez. Is there a possibility?



Lucas: I can never say never. Today my thoughts are with Liverpool and I always leave that part of the proposals and boring affairs with my manager. If something good for me arises for me and the club, it might happen. But now I'm focused on having a good season for Liverpool.

VBR: Do you intend to return to Brazilian football? If so, when? Is there any favorite club?

Lucas: Currently i am not thinking about it.Who knows, maybe in a few years. Yes, I have the desire to return to play in Brazil, but that desire is part of my plans for the future.

"Battle of the Afflicted that moved me too"

VBR: Finally, what is the most exciting moment of your career so far?

Lucas: Wow, I've went through many exciting things in my career. If i had to choose it would be Batalha dos Aflitos (Battle of the Afflicted) as that has stuck with me for a long time. This was because I was very young to be representing my team that time so it was a very special day indeed.

That concludes VAVEL Brazil's Exclusive interview with Liverpools Midfielder Lucas Leiva where he gives us a special insight on his personal thoughts on possible transfer moves, his dream of being called up to play for Brazil again, and the best moment in his career. Thanks for reading!