Torres Leaves Chelsea

Fernando Torres has left Chelsea, and England after a 7 year spell in England saw the Spaniard compete at the very highest level, and was once the Premier League`s most prolific player. The former Liverpool star has joined Italian side AC Milan.

AC Milan last week sold their star striker, Mario Balotelli, in a £16,000,000 deal which saw the controversial striker join Liverpool. A few days later, Fernando Torres has finally joined the 7 time Champions League winners, as he hopes to replace and emulate Mario Balotelli.

Fernando Torres was brought to England by Rafa Benitez, when Liverpool signed the, then, youngster for £21,000,000 from Atleti. After a series of impressive campaigns, Torres soon left the Merseyside club on deadline day in January 2011. On the same day, Liverpool bought Andy Carroll and Luis Suarez, as they sold Torres to rivals Chelsea for £50,000,000.

At Chelsea, Torres flopped. Missing chance after chance, going together with his poor displays, the Spaniard soon went from the most profound striker around to the most laughed at striker in England.

Torres always said throughout his early days that he`d love to experience playing football in Italy. Finally, Torres has had his wish come through.