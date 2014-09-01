2014 Summer transfer window: Deadline day live updates

00:00. Well, that's it from us here tonight - I'm sorry to say I couldn't bring confirmation of Mr Falcao or Welbeck's proposed moves, but we'll have all the details elsewhere on VAVEL as soon as they are announced, so stay tuned. For now though, I'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in our live coverage today, it's been a long slog but it's been worth it to keep you all up to date. Thank you all, and goodnight - we'll see you in January.

23:57. Coventry City midfielder Carl Baker has left the club by mutual consent after cancelling his contract at the club.

23:55. A lot of rumours flying around that Falcao has failed his medical at United, but that's all they are - rumours. Senior figures at the club denying this completely.

23:53. Well, with midnight advancing upon us, we're starting to run out of late confirmations - perhaps we were a bit hasty with all of the DONE DEALS earlier on. As I type this, Southampton have confirmed the signing of highly-rated Red Bull Salzburg attacker Sadio Mane.

23:48. According to goal.com's Wayne Veysey on Twitter, Welbeck's move to Arsenal has been agreed - "Welbeck £16m move to Arsenal is now finalised. He has completed medical & agreed terms of £100k-a-wk 4-yr contract with option of a 5th year."

23:46. Some news for Manchester United fans (we haven't forgotten about you). The club have confirmed that Tom Cleverley will not be leaving the club at this moment despite links with Everton and Aston Villa. Also, United have announced that they have successfully appealed for an extension in which to finalise the Falcao deal, despite the transfer window having been open for many, many weeks. That's football for you, and last weekend's opponents Burnley also have some extra time to complete a mystery signing of their own.

23:43. Another late confirmation coming out of Coventry, now they've loaned young forward Frank Nouble from Ipswich Town. Sorry, I missed it on the last update - DONE DEAL!

23:41. 21-year-old Liverpool youngster Krisztian Adorjan has joined Italian side Novara Calcio on a permanent deal, having spent last season in the Netherlands with Groningen.

23:38. Wolves forward Kevin Doyle has finally sorted out his immediate future, heading to Crystal Palace on loan until January after a spell in the reserves. Oh, and that's another DONE DEAL. We're on fire! Meanwhile, former Palace top scorer Glenn Murray has moved to Reading on loan, also until the start of the January transfer window.

23:36. DONE DEAL: AC Milan have officially signed Italian attacker Giacomo Bonaventura from Atalanta for €7m on a five-year contract. Despite the vast riches available to the Italian giants, this is the best picture we could find.

23:34. DONE DEAL: Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld has moved to Southampton on loan from Spanish champions Atlético Madrid - good signing, Saints fans?

23:31. DONE DEAL: Norwich City have signed midfielder Louis Thompson from Swindon Town, but he will return to his parent club on loan.

23:30. Further confirmation of the Amalfitano to West Ham deal. Doesn't Big Sam look happy?

23:28. Now, for the DONE DEAL you've all been waiting for... that's right, Raith Rovers have signed Barrie McKay on loan from Rangers!

23:25. It's been a few minutes, so let's have another DONE DEAL: Southampton defender Jos Hooiveld has joined Norwich on a season-long loan.

23:24. A few late deals tied up by Middlesbrough in the last hour or so; Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has come in, with Jason Steele off to Blackburn and now Seb Hines moving to Coventry - all on loan. A busy day on Teesside following the early signings of Jelle Vossen and Yanic Wildschut.

23:22. Hull City manager Steve Bruce - "We've been given an extension and we're hopeful of getting Ben Arfa over the line." Could the mercurial Frenchman finally live up to his early promise at the KC Stadium? Brucie certainly seems to think so: "He is an an exciting talent. The question is can we ignite him again? Whatever has happened with him at Newcastle has happened. It's a big challenge for us all. He wants to get his career kick-started again. Let's hope I can get the best out of him."

23:20. Arsenal fans, with the news that Danny Welbeck could be on his way to the Emirates - yet to be confirmed - what do you think of Arsene Wenger spending the day at a charity match in Rome? With Falcao on his way to United and Remy at Chelsea, is this another opportunity missed?

23:17. DONE DEAL! Morgan Amalfitano, who spent last year at West Brom, has moved from Marseille to West Ham - which presumably he knows is a different club.

23:15. DONE DEAL! They're flying in now, QPR announcing that Niko Krancjar has returned to the club on loan.

23:13. DONE DEAL! Here's a big one, Valencia have confirmed the signing of Manchester City forward Alvaro Negredo on a loan deal, with an obligatory purchase clause in the future. His last campaign in Spain ended with 25 league goals for Sevilla, so he could be a great acquisition.

23:11. With so many late deals coming from England's lower leagues, what should we expect next? Falcao to Fulham? Welbeck to Wolves?

23:09. DONE DEAL! The Football League is where it's at for late confirmations, now Blackburn have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United youth Ryan Tunnicliffe from Fulham - another loan deal.

23:07. DONE DEAL! Here's a bit of a coup for Rotherham United, who have bolstered their strikeforce with the signing of Luciano Becchio from Norwich on loan for the season. Great signing for the Millers.

23:05. DONE DEAL! Oldham have completed the permanent signing of 20-year-old winger Dominic Poleon from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.

HERE IT COMES!

22:57. DONE DEAL! Matt Smith joins Fulham from Leeds for an undisclosed fee!

22:53. DONE DEAL! Emyr Huws has signed a permanent deal with Wigan Athletic after a season long loan from Manchester City!

22:51. Of course if a deal is agreed in principal a one hour extension can be awarded by the FA in certain circumstances so stick with us at VAVEL after the window closes to keep up to date with all the news as it comes in!

22:50. 10 MINUTES REMAINING KLAXON!

22:47. In the lower echelons of English football Rotheram United have 'smashed' their transfer record to sign Jonson Clarke-Harris and Mansfield Town have signed striker Rakish Bingham.

22:45. Of all the deals the Ben Arfa to Hull looks the most rushed... But Ramirez AND Ben Arfa wouldn't be a bad night for City fans..

22:41. Although these deals are not done they seem highly likely to be pushed over the line...

Danny Welbeck

Radamel Falcao

Hatem Ben Arfa

Alvaro Negredo

Nick Powell

22:40. So with only 20 minutes left we can cross two deal of our 'BIG DEALS LEFT TO DO' List and it now looks something like this...

22:37. In the midst of all the action Sky go to White Hart Lane where a tumble weed slowly drifts across the car park. An oasis of boredom in the storm of chaos that is transfer deadline day.

22:35. GASTON RAMIREZ HAS SIGNED FOR HULL ON A SEASON LONG LOAN! Big deal for the Tigers as they secure the services of the Uruguayan midfielder. Excellent bit of work there for Hull.

22:32. DONE DEAL! Stoke agree a £1 Million fee with Liverpool in order to re-sign Oussama Assiadi on a season long loan!

22:30. And the deal you've all been waiting for... Danny Gabbidon has signed a one year contract with Cardiff City as a player/coach!!! Exciting stuff right there...

22:28. And you can breathe again! Unless of course your an Arsenal or United fan in which case you'll need to hold your breath for a little longer..

22:26. YOU GUESSED IT! YET ANOTHER DEAL DONE! Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa joins Roma from Newcastle on a season long loan!

22:23. ANOTHER DONE DEAL! Celtic wrap up the signing of Stefan Scepovic for a fee of £2.2 Million! Only waiting for the confirmation of Guidetti on loan from City now..

22:19. DONE DEAL! Sandro is now officially a QPR player! The Brazilian wil be playing at Loftus Road next year after signing for an undisclosed fee. Only Krancjar to get over the line for the London Team now with Harry Redknapp looking to complete his set of ex Spurs players.

22:15. 45 minutes left of the window now, no Fergie time for United tonight but the Falcao deal should be announced incredibly soon.

22:13. Oh we do love a murky picture of a late arrival on deadline day! Almost as iconic as good old 'Arry and his car window chats!

22:12. Tom Lawrence has arrived at Leicester! The twenty year old United prospect has been heavily linked with a loan move to the newly promoted club and that now looks highly likely as a picture of him arriving at the club has emerged..

22:09. United seem to be incredibly busy tonight with the expected departure of Welbeck and the arrival of Falcao... Could the amount of work jeopardise either move? It's seems highly unlikely, but it's not unheard of..

22:07. Only 53 minutes left in the window and that seems not to be enough time for Cleverly to move to Everton. The deal is completely dead in the water and has now been written off completely. There seems to have been some discrepancies between what both clubs wanted. Everton a loan, United a full transfer.

22:03. DONE DEAL!! Micah Richards has signed a year long loan deal with Fiorentina.

22:01. And I'm Nathan Jones! I'll be here with you for the last hour of coverage before the window slams shut! There are still some huge deals to go through! And as if on cue we have some news on a done deal...

21:59. BIG DEALS LEFT:

Danny Welbeck

Radamel Falcao

Gaston Ramirez

Hatem Ben Arfa

Alvaro Negredo

Tom Lawrence

Nick Powell

21:58. There was no comment from Arsenal on Nastasic but Arsenal fans had their hopes set on the young defender. It's not to be though, they can only hope something magic happens in the next hour.

21:57. Tom Cleverley's move to Everton seems to be OFF! Something major would need to happen for it to go trhough according to the BBC while on the other half of Manchester, Matija Nastasic is not going anywhere. Everton were interested in both but neither will be playing at Goodison Park for at least 5 months.

21:56. Two late turns in the transfer window! Coming up...

21:55. Here's the latest on QPR's moves for Kranjcar and Sandro from the BBC's Mark Chapman:

Redknapp says Kranjcar has taken a 66% wage cut to come to #qpr and Sandro walked in like it was the greatest day of his life. #DeadlineDay — Mark Chapman (@markchapman) September 1, 2014

21:53. Southampton have agreed a loan deal for Atletico Madrid for Toby Alderweireld and an £11.8 million deal for young winger, Sadio Mane from Red Bull Salzburg.

21:50. It's all gone quite on the transfer front which means deals are being completed. There;s plenty more to be announced with the main ones involving Manchester United. Falcao and Danny Welbeck still not completed...

21:44. While Welbeck's move to Arsenal is set to go right up to the wire, John Guidetti's move to Celtic will be announced imminently. Guidetti scored 20 goals on loan at Feyernoor last season.

21:42. Latest on Welbeck: Arsenal and Manchester United have a deal agreed in principle with an hour and a quarter left until the window closes. Sky Sources say that there is still a lot of work to do regarding the transfer.

21:37. Leicester are very active at the end of the window. Two Manchester United youngsters are on their way to their training ground. Nick Powell arrived half an hour ago to seal a loan move while Tom Lawrence is on his way after United agreed a deal to sell the midfielders.

21:36. DEAL OFF! Jermaine Defoe is staying put in Canada at Toronto FC.

21:35. Swansea have finished their business. So, Swans fans, your beloved Wilfried Bony is safe!

21:33 DONE DEAL! Crystal Palace have signed James McArthur for an undisclosed fee expected to be between £5-7 million.

James McArthur has signed a three year contract with Palace after joining from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee. pic.twitter.com/6hLUGbxzuD — Crystal Palace FC (@CPFC) September 1, 2014

21:32. Strikers waiting for moves:

Danny Welbeck

Alvaro Negredo

Radamel Falcao

Jermaine Defoe

Fabio Borini

21:31. Less then one hour and a half to go and Alvaro Negredo is yet to complete his move to Vlencia from Manchester City.

21:30. Latest on Danny Welbeck from the BBC:

"Arsenal have reached an agreement with Manchester United for the permanent signing of Danny Welbeck.

"The fee is in the region of £16m and there is no expectation that there will be any complications with the 23-year-old's personal terms or medical checks."

21:28. In other news with Arsenal, Ryo Myachi has moved on a season long loan to FC Twente.

21:25. Rene Meulensteen's response to the Danny Welbeck move to Arsenal:

"Yes, yes I think to be fairly honest if it's through I think Wenger's done a good job. I hate to see him go. For him it would be fantastic move."

"He's excellent to work with. I've worked with him since he 8-9, so I've seen him come through. Danny is not an out and out goalscorer, I think if he is in the right team and in the right position he will score goals."

21:23. NO DEAL.... yet. Sky Sports reveal that there has been no deal agreed between Manchester United and Arsenal for the transfer of Danny Welbeck.

21:22. DONE DEAL! Hull City have signed Southampton attacking midfielder, Gaston Ramirez on a season long loan while Hatem Ben Arfa is on his way to Hull right now.

21:16. DONE DEAL! Arsenal have made movement in the transfer window! Ignasi Miquel has left the club for an undisclosed fee to Norwich City where has has signed a three year deal.

21:13. Hatem Ben Arfa may be on his way down the motorway but he won't be accomapnied by Fabio Borni who will NOT be moving to Sunderland despite a move with QPR breaking down. Ben Arfa's move to Hull will be completed before 11pm though. Ben Arfa will be joined by Gaston Ramirez on loan at the KC Stadium who's set to arrive from Southampton.

21:11. Tom Lawrence is on his way out of Old Trafford with a move to Leicester agreed. Only personal terms and a medical to finish the signing of the young midfielder.

21:10. Deals for Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley gathering pace quickly as they both look to leave United and both are set to leave the club by 11pm BST.

21:09. Aleander Kacaniklic has signed a new at Fulham but has moved to FC Copenhagen on a season long loan.

21:08. BBC reporting that the fee for that Welbeck deal will be £16 million.

21:07. Despite reports I brought you in my last hour between 19:00 and 20:00, Danny Welbeck to Arsenal is still a possibility and the permanent deal is likely to be completed tonight.

21:06. Aston Villa and Hull City are both OUT of the race for Tom Cleverley and Everton are expecting to complete the signing of the Manchester United midfielder by today's deadline.

21:05. Hello again! Time for my third and final hour of this summer's live coverage of deadline day on VAVEL. It's been enjoyable so far.

20:59 . It now looks like Aston Villa are now out of the race for boy wonder Tom Cleverley as his wage demands were too high

20:57 . The rumours of Hatem Ben Arfa to Hull seem to be hotting up .... one to look out for right to the wire.

20:53 . Yet another loan deal ! this time its Celtic who are in talks with Manchester City for John Guidetti.

20:50 . DONE DEAL Football Italia are reporting that Javier Saviola has joined Hellas Verona on a one-year deal from Olympiakos.

20:48 . Good news Arsenal fans ! rumours are beginning to gain momentum that Klass Jan Huntelaar is on his way to London to complete his medical, it is also now been reported that Alan Smith has said on Sky Sports News that the Welbeck deal is complete.

20:42. Another blast from the past over at QPR with Sky Sports sources suggesting that Niko Kranjcar is at Loftus Road to make a return to the club.

20:37 . DONE DEAL just as expected the deal for Daley Blind has now been confirmed !

20:31 . The big news that has just come in in apart from a marital aid been waved around in journalists face is that Borini to Sunderland could be BACK on, more news as we get it.

20:28 . It does seem that Fabio Borini's move Loftus Road could be be off, a fee was agreed with Liverpool but a disagreement over Borini's wages has stalled the deal.

20:26 . Sky Sports sources are suggesting that Leicester City have agreed a deal to sign youngster Tom Lawrence from Manchester United.

20:23 . We are also seeing that Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Ricky Alveraz on loan from Inter Milan.

20:21 . Sorry for the technical difficulties but we are back and back with the news that Burnley are looking to sign Michael Keane from Manchester United

20:09. Just to recap the main news mainly coming from Manchester United with both Radamel Falcao and Daley Blind joining the club with Javier Hernandez leaving for Real Madrid. There is also the news Danny Welbeck will not be joining Arsenal and the latest on Tom Cleverley is that he is apprently in talks for a loan move to Everton.

19:59. DONE DEAL! Not Falcao, but Blackburn Rovers have signed former Manchester United midfielder on loan from Fulham.

19:57. Daley Blind will recieve an award for Dutch footballer of the year on the night he signs for Manchester United. If Carling did football....

19:56. Well I think Guarin to Real Madrid may be the oddest transfer today, or even in the window. Not exaclty the Galactico or Ronaldo, Bale or Rodriguez is he?

19:54. The Guarin deal is expected to be a loan move costing Madrid 3 million euros. Sky Italia suggest that Carlo Ancelotti seriously wants the player.

19:52. Ah we're back to Fredy Guarin, who has been desperately searching for a new club. Sky Italia are reoprting that Real Madrid want to sign the Inter Milan midfielder. We'll find you a new club one day, Fredy.

19:50. Midfielder? William Carvalho. But it's not Manchester United. According to the Times newspaper, Arsenal have been told by Sporting Lisbon that a bid of 30 million euros will be accepted but Arsenal are not willing to increase their offer of a lower fee.

19:49. Miguel Delaney has suggested that Manchester United are still in for a midfielder on a live blog on ESPN. Interesting....

19:48. Aston Villa have not given up hope on Tom Cleverley despite the English midfielder not agreeing with the Villains' personal terms so far. Villa are prepared to pay the £7-8 million fee for Cleverley though.

19:45. I have just researched as to who Danny Welbeck's agent is and in fact, he does not have an agent. His 'agent' is Kick & Run Sports Management so there is no knowing where Danny is going, the agent may be a lie. Maybe it's like last season United supposedly sent 'representatives' to Bilbao for Ander Herrera, except they turned out to be fake.

19:43. Arsenal will NOT be signing a striker this transfer window. I repeat, no striker will sign for Arsenal this summer despite reports of Danny Welbeck moving to the North London club.

19:41. United enjoy announcing transfer on the dot of the hour so I'm predicting Daley Blind's announcement from the Manchester United end of things at 20:00. Ajax have confirmed the deal though.

19:40. Tottenham have completed their business in the transfer market with no move for Danny Welbeck expected now. They've got their first deadline day signing in two years and their sixth of the window, but no more deals will come through today.

19:38. DONE DEAL! More joy for Manchester United fans. It was expected but Ajax have confirmed Daley Blind's move to Old Trafford on Twitter. United remain silent though. This is Ajax's homepage on their site:

19:36. The Falcao signing at United has had no effect on Alvaro Negredo's move to Valencia. The deal is a season long loan with a commitment to buy due to Valencia's new chairman coming in soon. So although the money is not currenty available it will be in a few weeks.

19:33 Despite reports from Sky, the man brokering the Welbeck deal told BBC Radio 5Live this 10 minutes before the news from Sky Sports. "There are two clubs who will meet the fee, the other want him on loan," adds Hope. "You have got to remember Danny is an established striker. He will change any team in the Premier League."

19:32. Leicester have been made favourites to sign Jermaine Defoe who is desperately searching for a club to move to as he doesn't want to go back to Canadian MLS club, Toronto.

19:31. Glenn Murray is undergoing a medical at Reading with a move away from Crystal Palace expected to be confirmed in the next hour.

19:28. Ricardo Alvarez' loan deal at Sunderland includes an option to buy, the fee believed to be £10 million.

19:26. BREAKING! Once more, about Danny Welbeck. Arsenal say Danny Welbeck has not had a medical at the club and no deal is in place for the United striker!

19:25. Photo conformation of Ricardo Alvarez' move to Sunderland.

19:23. BREAKING! Danny Welbeck's agent says he will move to Arsenal for £18 million should a permanent deal be agreed and £3m for a season long loan.

19:21. Sunderland showing real ambition with the signing of Alvarez. He was part of the Argentina squad who got to the final of the World Cup in Brazil this summer.

19:20. We're yet to hear from Carrington regarding Falcao, but you can remain excited United fans, here he was in a car coming into sight of reporters at the 'AON Training Complex' Suit up?

19:19. 'Arry's not in his car but he confirms that Sandro is having a medical while a move for Fabio Borini is still a possibility for Queens Park Rangers.

19:18. DONE DEAL! Ricardo Alvarez has completed his move to Sunderland from Inter Milan. He made 90 appearances, scoring 26 goals for Inter.

19:17. Danny Welbeck's agent has spoken: "Danny doesn't want to go on loan. He wants a straight transfer and he has every right to say that."

19:14. On the subject of Everton in the transfer market, the club have given pizzas to fans and reporters outside the ground :)

19:12. Tom Cleverley's move to Aston Villa is more likely than a move to Everton with Manchester United wanting to sell the midfielder on a permanent basis. One stumbling block at the moment for Villa is Cleverley's wages.

19:11. Partick Thistle have signed former Liverpol youngster, Nathan Eccleston. VAVEL are set to have an exclusive nterview with the player in the coming weeks.

19:10. Guillem Balague has revealed that Aston Villa's move for Sergio Canales is off after their bid was rejected.

19:09. West Ham will be the busiest club in the closing hoursm alongside Manchester United, as Sam Allardyce wants a centre back and one another player with Mohammed Diame almost completing his move to Hull City.

19:07. Valentin Roberge has completed a season-long loan move to Ligue One side Stade De Reims, Sunderland were waiting for the arrival of Sebastian Coates from Liverpool before confirming the deal.

19:06. Sky reveal that Arsenal are far from a deal for Welbeck but a medical HAS been done so it looks like a move for Welbeck will go right down to the wire.

19:05. Sky Sources are under the belief that United aren't looking to seal any deals aside from Daley Blind and Radamel Falcao this evening but Danny Welbeck seems to be on his way out.

18:53. It looks like the deal to bring Biabiany to AC Milan has fallen through, due to Zaccardo being unable to agree personal terms at Parma.

18:46. Actually scratch that, the deal of the day was in Turin, where Torino completed the signing of Amauri!

18:43. Falcao look: He is now at the Manchester United training ground. The deal of the day is edging ever closer.

18:41. QPR have reportedly reached an agreement with Liverpool for striker, Fabio Borini. More on this as we get it!

18:36. Coates has been unveiled at Sunderland:

18:33. Another deal confirmed! Cardiff City have completed the signing of Lorient's Ecuele Manga for 5 million euros.

18:26. Leicester City are the newest Premier League club to declare interest in Jermain Defoe. Who will he sign for? We might have to wait to the last minute to find out!

18:25. Arsenal's Ryo Miyachi is set to join Twente on a season long loan deal.

18:19. Danny Welbeck will be a decent addition to this Arsenal side, however I am not a fan of his at all. He is a willing runner yes, but, in my opinion, he lacks the technical quality needed at the highest level.

18:17. Sampdoria have officially signed Roma youngster, Alessio Romangoli, on loan.

18:09. Wow! According to the Telegraph, Falcao will earn nearly £350 000 a week at Manchester United. That means that Falcao will earn what 5 NHS doctors earn in a year, in one week.

18:06. The London Evening Standard are reporting that Danny Welbeck wants to join Arsenal.

18:04. After his glorious couple of weeks at Southampton, Saphir Taider has joined Sassoulo on loan from Inter. They will be hoping that he can replicate his performances at St Mary's.

17:55. Things have gone slightly quiet on the transfer front, but I'm sure many players are currently doing medicals and there is nothing else to speak about.

17:45. And if you didn't know by now... the German Bundesliga transfer window has closed shut for another year.

17:40. Still awaiting confirmation of Falcao's move to United, no word on Blind and today's a big day for Micah Richards - the last day in the Premier League for the longest-serving City player currently.

17:35. Picture confirmation of Hamburg's loan deal to sign Tottenham midfielder Lewis Holtby (below).

17:30. Another loan signing, Fulham winger Alex Kacaniklic has joined Copenhagen until January.

17:27. Former Liverpool striker David N'Gog has completed a deal to join Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

17:24. DONE DEAL! Tottenham complete their first piece of business today, to sign Marseille midfielder Benjamin Stambouli for a transfer fee of £4.7million pounds.

17:20. Arsenal and Tottenham both still reportedly interested in signing Manchester United's Danny Welbeck - but nothing has been heard of yet.

17:18. OFFICIAL: AC Milan have completed the signing of Parma's 26-year-old fast winger Jonathan Biabiany for an undisclosed fee.

17:16. Any club who was thinking of a late deal to sign Swansea talisman striker Wilfried Bony will be denied any approach; he will stay at the club.

17:10. Southampton are set to announce a double signing in the next few hours; with Alderweireld and Mane both having medicals currently.

17:01. Arsenal are still quiet in their ongoing transfer business, no deals done but it appears as though two players are set to leave the club by the end of the day tonight. Francis Coquelin and Ryo Miyachi.

16:58 Midfielder Jose Canas has returned to Spain with Espanyol after just one year at Swansea City.

16:55 Arsenal target, striker Allesandro Cerci has just completed his move to Spanish champions Aletico Madrid.

16:52 Sebastian Coates has just been pictured leaving Sunderland's training ground suggesting his season long loan from Liverpool is close to completion.

16:46 Breaking news from Merseyside that for the second year running Stoke have signed winger Oussma Assiadi on a season long loan from Liverpool with the Anfield club recieving a £1 million fee, although Stoke haven't confirmed anything.

16:42 The panic is real in Germany at the moment as the Bundesliga transfer window closes in 20 minutes.

16:36 Cardiff may not be a Premier League club anymore however they are prepared to spend £5 million on Ecuele Manga from FC Lorient subject to a medical.

16:28 A lot of frustration on social media about Arsenal's apparent lack of activity today with the obvious focus being on bringing in a striker.

16:21 Marseille's Morgan Amanlafitano who spent last season on loan at West Brom is heading to West Ham for a medical.

16:16 A suprise return to the Premier League today could come in the form of former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda, 34 who is a costless agent after leaving Trabzonspor at the weekend.

16:10 Slight confusion suurounding midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah's loan move to Burnley with the club announcing the move is to january, although his parent club Chelsea congratulated him on a season long loan deal.

16:04- Breaking news as Hull City have now completed the signing of Abel Hernandez from Palermo for a fee believed to be around £9.5 million.

15:48 - Some breaking transfer news for Burnley, they have completed a loan deal to sign Chelsea defensive midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah until January.

15:45 - Seems as if United supporters have forgotten all about a potential move to sign Ajax defender Daley Blind, news reported on Saturday morning suggested that a fee had been agreed. Nothing heard today as of yet though.

15:41 - Sunderland set to sign Liverpool centre-back Sebastian Coates on a one-year loan deal; meaning that any deal for Borini will not be completed today due to Premier League rules and regulations.

15:30 - Aston Villa have confirmed that captain and defender Ron Vlaar will be staying at the club, despite links to other Premier League clubs.

15:18 - It appears as though midfielder Lassana Diarra's proposed move to QPR has fell through, even though manager Harry Redknapp said on Saturday that the deal was close to completion.

15:15 - Here's the picture confirmation of Real's move to sign United striker Javier Hernandez on a 12-month loan deal, albeit slightly surprising.

15:09 - And it seems as though Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley is set for a bidding war to decide where his future lies; Aston Villa, QPR and Hull all want him.

15:06 - No word of confirmation from Serie A side Fiorentina whether or not they have completed a deal to sign Manchester City defender Micah Richards, who was pictured earlier in Italy with a beaming smile across his face. He seems happy to be leaving.

15:04. Swansea have signed striker Modou Barrow from Ostersunds for an undisclosed fee in the past hour or so.

15:02. It's been confirmed that QPR have made a bid for Tottenham midfielder Sandro.

15:01. So far today, we've heard that AS Monaco striker Falcao has agreed a deal to join Manchester United on a loan deal while Hernandez has officially joined Real Madrid on a 12-month loan spell.

14:56. Aston Villa have reportedly tabled a bid for Real Sociedad's Sergio Canales. We'll bring you the fee as soon as we get it!

14:54. Stoke City are interested in bringing in Scott Sinclair on loan before the clock strikes 11pm tonight. He would be solid addition to Mark Hughes' squad.

14:47. Spurs duo, Tomislav Gomelt and Souleymane Coulibaly, have both joined Bari.

14:43. Over to Germany for our next bit of news, and Per Skjelbred has joined Hertha Berlin on a permanent deal.

14:34. Sky Sports are reporting that Gary Monk is confident that Wilfried Bony will stay at Swansea City, despite interest from Arsenal.

14:31. After completing the signing of Richie Wellens at the weekend, Doncaster Rovers manager, Paul Dickov, has stated that he expects it to be “very quiet [for Rovers] on Monday night.”

14:26. Breaking! Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa has been spotted in Rome ahead of his move to AS Roma:

14:21. Is this the signing of the Summer?! Ten year old wonderkid has completed his move to Zenit St Petersburg:

14:17. Saphir Taider's incredibly successful tenure at St Mary's Stadium has, unfortunately, ended, as his season long loan at the club has been terminated. The player will now return to Inter Milan.

14:13. Official! Modibo Diakite has sealed a permanent move to Fiorentina from Sunderland.

14:11. Sticking with the Serie A news, and Bryan Cristante looks set to swap Molan for Benfica today, after the two sides agreed a fee.

14:08. Long time Juventus misfit, Marco Motta, looks set to join Empoli. The 28 year old has played just 24 games in four years at the club.

14:06. Falcao is reportedly due to have his medical at 17:00!

14:03. Sandro has been linked with a move to QPR. I can't believe that Spurs are willing to let the holding midfielder go, he's a fantastic player and a real fan favourite.

14:02. Hi everyone, I guess you're stuck with me, Jack Gallagher, again for another hour!

13:59. Fabio Borini's move to Sunderland could be one of the last today with Liverpool wanting to regain the £12 million they bought him for but Sunderland wanting a loan deal for the Italian.

13:57. Burnley are set to sign a Brazilian midfielder! It's Manchester United's Anderson! It seems like the oddest transfer of the window but that's what the Daily Mail say. Burnley fans, time to get excited.

13:56. DONE DEAL! Former-Manchester United player Zeki Fryers has joined Crystal Palace from Spurs for £3 million. Fryers has signed a 3 year deal at the Eagles. Now time for James McArthur?

13:54. Club record? Nah. Crystal Palace were assumed to be paying a club record fee of £7 million for James McArthur but David Ornstein of the BBC suggests that the fee is closer to £5 million. The Scottish international is currently having a medical and discussing personal terms at Beckenham training ground now.

13:51. Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea has bid farewell to Shinji Kagawa who left United for Dortmund yesterday.

Thanks for all mate! @S_Kagawa0317 !! We'll miss you!! Good luck on your new adventure. pic.twitter.com/N8a3e8Bfks — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) September 1, 2014

13:48. Duffy's final farewell

Shane Duffy has said goodbye to Everton fans after leaving for Blackburn earlier today after 6 years at the club.

The 22 year old said: "Very excited about the new challenge in my career and I can't wait to get going,"

"Sad about leaving Everton but can't thank everyone at the club for what they have done for me from the first day I got there.

"The fans have been amazing and I will always follow Everton. I would like to wish everyone at the club every success and hope everything goes well."

13:46. Modibo Diakite has left Sunderland after arriving last summer on a costless transfer from Lazio while Sebastian Coates is underoging a medical at the Acdemy of Light.

13:44. He may be selling himself to Premier League clubs with many interested, but Jermaine Defoe hasn't sold himself to VAVEL's Chief Editor, Jack Gallagher:

"I don't like him, his decision making in the final third is so frustrating"

13:43. As cheery as ever. Javier Hernandez undergoing his medical at Real Madrid.

13:41. Chelsea's Nathaniel Chalobah is expected to leave Stamford Bridge for a season but will stay in the Premier League by moving to Burnley on a season long loan. He's been on loan on numerous occasions to Championship clubs and this is the next step. I look forward to seeing him sparkle for England, not so much for Chelsea though.

13:38. Latest on Adrian Rabiot: Sadly for Arsenal fans, you haven't got another late signing like Mesut Ozil. Gazzeta Dello Sport are reporitng that Rabiot's move to Roma from PSG to Roma is almost completed. In fact, Roma haven't reached an agreement with Adrian Rabiot but with Veronique Rabiot, his mum. Look out Jorge Mendes.

13:35. Leicester aren't all for selling though, they're looking at a loan move for Manchester United's young midfielder, Nick Powell.

13:33. BREAKING! Although I guess everything is breaking news today! Leicester City have recieved a bid for striker Chris Wood from fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

13:32. More from Redknapp? Of course, it's deadline day. Shaun Wright-Phillips will leave the club today and interest in Aaron Lennon has come to an end.

13:30. Even more on QPR. Rangers are looking for a replacement for Loic Remy who moved to Chelsea for £8 million and Jermaine Defooe, another former Redknapp player, is said to be a target. Other tragets for QPR to replace Loic Remy are Ajax's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, Liverpool’s Fabio Borini and Dynamo Kiev's Jeremain Lens.

13:27. 'ARRY. He's not sticking his head out of the window because he's working hard to secure multiple deals. The signing of Lassana Diarra will be completed imminently but Redknapp wants to reinforce the midfled even more by securing moves for Sandro, who he previously managed at Tottenahm and signing stiker Niko Kranjcar who has also played for Redknapp.

13:24. Nastasic update: The Manchester City outcast has turned down loan moves at Everton and West Ham (who earlier were beaten to Micah Richards by Fiorentina) and is willing to wait for his chacne at City. Arsenal remain interested in a permanent move but City are unwilling to sell to their rivals.

13:19. Luis Suarez has bid his final farewell to his team mates and Liverpool Football Club at their Melwood training ground today

Thank you for all the joy you gave me!!!!! Great picture with @glen_johnson, @jon_flan93 and Steven Gerrard!!!! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/ujJ2BJWCam — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) September 1, 2014

Today I could say goodbye to some friends, it was exciting to remember the good moments that we lived together. (1/2) — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) September 1, 2014

13:18. DEAL OFF! William Carvalho has revealed he will not be moving away from Sporting Lisbon despite interest from Manchester United & Arsenal, saying this to SkySports:

"I have a deal with Sporting and I am a player of Sporting. My present is this club and I am feeling very good with Sporting. It really has not entered my head to leave Sporting on the last day."

13:16. The Real Madrid homepage has been updated to welcome Javier Hernandez from Manchester United.

13:14. DONE DEAL! Javier Hernandez has completed his move to Real Madrid on a season long loan. He will be presented in a press conference later today. Here is the statement released by Real Madrid:

13:13. QPR have enquired about the signing of Manchester United youngster Will Keane.

13:12. Arsenal fans, Sky Sources suggest that you are completed in the transfer market with Radamel Falcao set to move to Manchester United. It may not all be over, this time last year you signed Mesut Ozil for £42.5m. Keep hoping.

13:08. DONE DEAL! Swansea have completed the signing of Ostersunds FK striker Modou Barrow!

#Swans complete signing of Ostersunds FK striker Modou Barrow - http://t.co/MVCsainmzY pic.twitter.com/flC7HVc3fo — Swansea City FC (@SwansOfficial) September 1, 2014

13:07. Neil Ashton of the Daily Mail has released his latest infromation on Southampton in the transfer market with ten hours to go:

"Have now discovered Schneiderlin's agent was in Southampton team hotel on Saturday to be told his client must keep his head down and perform and then the club will look at his situation again in January, but more likely next summer.

'Big issues with Victor Wanyama on the day of the gem too. He also wants out but Southampton are refusing to let him go. All got a bit tasty at the hotel before the game by all accounts, but players responded on the pitch by beating West Ham 3-1."

13:04 Despite reports of Petr Cech leaving Chelsea after being pushed out of the starting line-up by Thibaut Courtois the 32 year old has revealed he will stay at Chelsea: "I am a Chelsea player, where I have two more years of contract. In football, nothing can be predicted in advance, nothing is ever perfect. I've been at the club for ten years, but the situation I am in is new to me. The three opening matches I could not did for the team but I have no reason to panic, pack up and leave."

13:02. It's been an exciting transfer window for Manchester United with 5 arrivals so far and two more certain to arrive today. Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley are both expected to leave on loan today however, with wages the only problem for Cleverley.

12:58. Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, has tweeted out a picture with Falcao:

12:56. Linked with PSG this morning, Petr Cech has reportedly been offered to QPR!

12:51. Ciani is reportedly subject to interest from West Ham. The Irons will be hoping to bring the towering centre back to Upton Park on a one year loan.

12:47. To France now where Botafogo centre back, Doria, is close to signing for Marseille for a fee close to 10 million. He's worth 10 million was born in 1994, which is pretty depressing for me, because that was the year I was born....

12:43. Arsenal are in dire need of a striker, but they are reportedly not interested in Jermain Defoe, who is set to sign for a Premier League club. With Defoe being ruled out, it may be best for Wenger to look to the Serie A for a new striker, a striker with a goals to game ratio similar to Simon Mignolet:

12:41. Mainz have brought Philipp Wollshceid on a season long loan from Bayer Keverkusen.

12:35. Southampton are also to complete the signing of a second player today, with Diego Capel set to join on loan.

12:31. Feyenoord are set to complete their second signing of the day, with a fee of £600,000 agreed with Ajax for Vermeer.

12:29. Crystal Palace have declared an interest in signing Gary Hooper. The former Celtic forward struggled in the Premier League with Norwich City last season, but may be due a second chance in England's highest tier.

12:26. With Falcao set for a move to Manchester United, Van Gaal is reportedly looking to get rid of the less gifted players in his side. Yes this of course includes Danny Welbeck, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

12:24. It's Amauri! (He has one cap for Italy... No I don't know how that happened either)

12:21. The best Italian international ever born in Carapicuíba, Brazil, is mulling over reported interest from Torino. Can you guess who it is?

12:18. Staying in the Peninsula for the next bit of news, and it is being reported that Newcastle's Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa is set for a move to AS Roma.

12:15. Another man set for a medical is Biabiany, not in the cosmopolitan Sunderland however, he is set for a move to AC Milan.

12:14. Sunderland are awaiting Coates to arrive on Wearside for his medical.

12:11. The Guardian are reporting that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Nastasic from Manchester City. I think Arsenal will be the more likely destination for the centre back, as Arsenal currently have only three senior centre backs in their squad.

12:07. Burnley have officially signed George Boyd on a three year deal.

12:02. Lewis Holtby looks to be on his way to Hamburger SV, a club in desperate need of some offensive quality. The Spurs man had enjoyed an impressive tenure with Schalke 04 before moving to the EPL, and will undoubtedly be a solid signing for the club:

11:07. Although an outstanding talent, is Falcao really what Manchester United need? The problems at Old Trafford recently seem to stem more from the defence than offence. It will be interesting to see whether or not Man Utd can address the need for a libero at the heart of their three man defence today. If not, they may continue to struggle at the back.

11:02. Some movement being reported at Leicester City, where Nick Powell is reportedly the subject of negotiations between Leicester and Man Utd.

11:00. Hatem Ben Arfa is coveted by Birmingham City, but the player is reportedly not interested in moving to the second tier of English football.

10:52. Falcao's reported move to Manchester United looks set to be a season long loan.

10:46. It looks like PSG youngster, Adrien Rabiot, will not be joining AS Roma this season, but could be set to join as a costless agent next July.

10:43. Daley Blind has spoken ahead of official confirmation of his move to Manchester United (quotes via Goal):

"I am enormously proud to be at one of the biggest clubs in the world. Everything has happened so suddenly. What exactly has gone off in the background, only my agent and my dad know, but it was a very exciting and tense time."

"Did I speak with Louis van Gaal in the last few days about the role I am going to play at United? We did have some informal contact, but the conversations which took place stay between him and me. I just want to be part of the team, in whatever role that is going to be, in defence or in midfield."

10:41. Javier Hernandez is currently undergoing a medical at Real Madrid ahead of his year long loan move. The Mexican will be used as Benzema's deputy this year.

10:40. Staying with AC Milan, it looks like the club are interested in bringing in Jonathon Biabiany. We'll keep you posted on this rumour.

10:37. Speaking to the press, Milan's new signing, Van Ginkel has stated (quotes via FootballItalia):

"I am very happy, Milan is a great club where many Dutch greats have played, big names. I am happy to be here at last.