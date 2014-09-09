Football League Notify QPR Over Financial Fair Play Fine

QPR could be refused future entry into the Championship if they fail to pay a potentially huge fine for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

"Theoretically that is the position," said FL chief executive Shaun Harvey. Normally the club would face a transfer embargo, but due to QPR's promotion they are liable to be fined. The Football League has confirmed that the Loftus Road based side could be consigned to the Conference in the event of relegation from the top flight if they refuse to pay a huge fine incurred under its financial fair play rules.

"I would hope there would be a resolution long before that option even had to be considered. We are satisfied we still have the ability under our regulations to charge them for a breach of our rules whilst they were in membership. Most clubs (in the Premier League) will become a Football League club again," said Harvey.

QPR will be hoping it does not happen for some considerable number of seasons. But the chances are they will need to return to the Football League fold at some point in the future.

"Certainly, three of the current 20 clubs that are in the Premier League will be in the Football League next season."

It has been argued relegated clubs are at greater risk of FFP penalties due to the huge wage costs associated with the Premier League.

QPR chairman Tony Fernandes had this to say :

“Will we fight the fine? What do you think? After all we’ve been through, it’s my middle name – ‘Fight It’ Fernandes.

“My view has been consistent, that it is very unfair for a club that has been relegated as the wage difference between the Premier League and Championship is impossible. There should be a time period for clubs to rectify their salaries.

“If we were in the Championship in two years with that wage bill it wouldn’t be right. I’m in favour of FFP but it is unfair for a club coming down.”