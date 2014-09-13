Stoke get out-foxed by Leicester at Home

Leicester grabbed their first win of the premier league season after Leanardo Ulloa goal gave the foxes a hard earned 3 points away at the Britannia. Ulloa’s goal came after Paul Konchesky’s cross into the box found the striker who calmly found the right side of the next from six yards out.

For large parts of the game neither side looked like threatening each other with Stoke mainly playing amongst their back 4. Whilst goals where flying in early around the league, Leicester were quite happy to sit back and allow Stoke to play and counter them with deadly pace. With Peter Crouch up front Stoke lacked a bit of pace going forward and ultimately Leicester found it relatively easy to deal with as a result. Stoke still managed to create a vast majority of the chances in the first half with Crouch coming close as well as a Walters, Whelan and Bojan never managing to test debutant Ben Hamer who replaced the injured Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester started the second half brightly as Danny Drinkwater was brought on for Mahrez. Jeffrey Schlupp had two back-to-back chances but after the first was blocked he quickly put the second wide in what was Leicester best chance by that point. After Stoke began to make some inroads and create some chances Leicester quickly countered and after Paul Konchesky’s cross found the Argentinian who put away his 3rd goal of the season and put the Foxes 1-0 up.

Stoke tried to create some more chances in order to salvage something but towards the end Leicester looked the more likely to score with Dean Hammond and Drinkwater creating chances shortly after their first goal. Stoke didn’t really manage to create enough problems to test Leicester and towards the end the Foxes defended valiantly enough to deserve all 3 points.

No doubt after their performance last week Mark Hughes will be disappointed to have got 1 point from teams that will be around him in the opening of the season. Meanwhile, Nigel Pearson will be delighted to pick up a valuable away win at one of the tougher grounds in the Premier League