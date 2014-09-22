Chelsea - Bolton Wanderers: Predicted Chelsea XI /Preview

Premier League leaders Chelsea begin their Capital One Cup campaign with the visit of Bolton Wanderers to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

As far as manager Jose Mourinho will be concerned, the League Cup is the lesser of the four prizes that his side will be challenging for this term.

That viewpoint is likely to be reflected in Mourinho's team selection, with the likes of Diego Costa, Cesc Fabregas, Eden Hazard and captain John Terry all expected to be rested. Those omissions are likely to hand starting opportunities to host of players, including Andre Schurrle, Kurt Zouma, John Obi Mikel and potentially even youngster Lewis Baker.

There could also be a change between the posts, with Thibaut Courtois making way to the more experienced Petr Cech.

The Trotters are without a victory from their last 18 meetings with the Blues, with their last win having come at the Bridge back in 2003 when Chelsea skipper Terry put the ball through his own net.

Chelsea's Predicted Lineup:

GK – Petr Cech

Peter Cech is one of the first names that crop up when you think about Chelsea and his goalkeeping abilities are second to none. Hopefully Mourinho gives Cech the nod to be Chelsea's No.1 on Wednesday and hopefully keep a clean sheet. A reliable option.

CB – Branislav Ivanovic

Ivanovic has played on the right hand side of central defence before and he shouldn’t have a problem reverting to this position. Other names that could be selected from this option is recently recalled from loan youngster Kurt Zouma whose respectable pace and strength will be hard to come up against.

CB – Gary Cahill

This should be a comfortable game for Cahill whose performances both mentally and physically are similarised to the likes of a captain, there will also be a few Bolton fans in the stands hopefully giving their former Bolton Centre-back their respects.

LB – Filipe Luis

You simply do not pay £15.8m for one of the best attacking Left backs in the world to play him for a mere 14 minutes since the start of the season. This should be an easy decision for Mourinho to allow Luis to get the start ahead of Azpilicueta and show his moneys worth.

RM – Andre Schurrle

2 goals in 4 goals (playing only 213 minutes) isn't a bad record for the German International, who came of the bench in Chelsea's clash with Manchester City to score the only goal for Chelsea. His electrifying bursts of speed and his clinical ability will be a nightmare for the Bolton Defense to contain.

CM – John Obi Mikel

Mikel can play that deep role in midfield, protecting the defence and making it difficult for Bolton to mount any pressure. He can also play the ball foward, finding gaps in the Bolton Defense for the attackers to break into.

CM – Ramires

Ramires can control the game in the middle of the team. He’s capable of dropping deep but also pressing forward when he has the space and freedom to do so.

AM – Oscar

Oscar didn’t feature in the game at City which means he’ll be fresh and he could come into the team in the number ten role. His knack of getting past defenders will create goal scoring chances.

LM – Mohamed Salah

This could be a great chance for Salah to lay down a claim for more regular appearances in the Chelsea first team. He guarantees pace wherever he plays.

ST – Loic Remy

The new signing Loic Remy will add to the abundance of pace in this predicted lineup, using his pace to play on the shoulder of the Bolton defence and looking for a ball in behind.

Predicted Score: Chelsea 3-0 Bolton Wanderers.