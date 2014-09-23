Liverpool Player Ratings: Liverpool (14) 2-2 (13) Middlesbrough

Simon Mignolet - 8.5/10

Saved well from Tomlin and Clayton's long-range efforts in the first half but had no chance with Reach's powerful close-range header. Played a more vocal given recent criticism and was solid between the sticks, especially during the penalty shootout.

Mohamed Sakho -6.5/10

The French International still doesn't inspire confidence at the heart of the Reds' defence, with his headed clearances again less than accurate. His passes out of defence were sometimes too loose and allowed Middlesbrough attacking chances.

Javi Manquillo - 7/10

Didn't allow Reach any room to swing in crosses from the left. Got forward regularly but balls into the box were largely poor despite having little to aim at.

José Enrique-7.5/10

Dealt with the threat of Adomah on the visitors' left well as he looked back to full fitness. Blotted his copybook by losing Reach for the winger's equaliser. The Spaniard will be happy with his performance today nonetheless.

Kolo Toure- 6.5/10

Never looked composed in possession and cleared straight out of play when under no pressure on too many occasions. Almost got his head on a couple of corners at the other end. Superb tackle late in the second half kept the scores level. However, his last ditch tackle in extra time did move the game to penalties, which Liverpool could have ended up losing.

Jordan Rossiter- 8/10

Composed finish from 30 yards got his debut off to the perfect start and he barely put a foot wrong at the heart of the midfield. Always wanted the ball and made difficult passes look simple. A perfect debut.

Lucas Leiva - 7/10

Given the freedom to get forward due to Rossiter acting as a shield in midfield but struggled to create anything in the final third. Kept the ball well enough. The two penalties he finished clinically in the penalty shoot-out were also vital to his teams victory, considering the fact he had cramp.

Raheem Sterling - 8/10

The youngster always looked a threat when he found himself in possession, with his pace and quick feet causing the Middlesbrough back-line plenty of problems. Had not real sights of goal before missing his penalty in the shoot-out. A average game to Sterling's standards.

Adam Lallana - 7.5/10

Looked to create what he could, though was regularly shut out by the Middlesbrough defence. Still looks to be working his way back to match sharpness after curtailed pre-season, though sublime back-heel helped create opportunity for Suso's goal.

Marković - 7/10

Deployed in a central role for much of the evening meaning he saw plenty of the ball, though he rarely made it count. Too often looked to play an almost impossible pass rather than shoot.

Rickie Lambert- 6/10

Came deep to pick up possession but too often left the team with no focal point up front. Eventually replaced as his influence on the game dropped in the second half. A below standard performance for the English striker.

Suso- 8.5.10

Replaced Markovic in extra-time and showed a killer instinct in the box to score the dramatic winner which was later cancelled out by last minute goal which took the two sides to penalties. Gave the term super sub a new name.

Mario Ballotelli- 7.5/10

Replaced Lambert for the final 20 minutes, and though he got into better positions than the England international he struggled to create any opportunities. His two penalties were no problem for the Italian however, who finished them with ease.