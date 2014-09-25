Filipe Luis: "I Have To Wait For My Chance"

New Chelsea signing Filipe Luis has claimed he is enjoying his time at Stamford Bridge even though he is struggling to convince Jose Mourinho to give him a place in his starting line-up, with the left-back only registering a mere 14 minutes gametime in the Premier League.

Luis won the Spanish title and reached the Champions League Final with Atletico Madrid last season but moved to Stamford Bridge in a £16million deal this summer after a string of eye catching performances for the Spanish club.

The Brazil international was expected to fill the void left by veteran Ashley Cole, who was released at the end of the last campaign and joined Roma on a two year deal.

However, with Cesar Azpilicueta excelling in the left-back role, Luis is yet to start a Premier League game - while his only starting appearances came during the Champions League draw against Schalke 04 and the Capital One Cup victory over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday 23 September.

Filipe Luis had this to say on his switch from the La Liga Champions to the current top of the table team Chelsea FC's Bench: "It's brilliant to be at this club, it's a great feeling. Every time I play and train, I feel I'm at a big club," Luis said to reporters.

"Everyone wants to play. If you don't, normally you're not happy. But when I came here, I spoke with Mourinho and I knew I'd come to Chelsea to be a champion, not to be the best left-back or best crosser or something."

"When you work with Mourinho, you have to know that the group, the collective, is above the individual. I don't think about myself right now.

Nevertheless, the former Atletico Madrid star is confident about securing a spot in Mourinho's line-up sooner rather than later, and once he gets it, he says he will fight hard to stay in the team.

"The team are doing a great job. We won the first four League games and drew the fifth one. I have nothing to complain about. I have to wait for my chance and when it comes, I must make sure I don't go out of the first 11," he said.

"When you're not playing, sometimes you're not full of confidence. But I feel great. I went away with the national team [earlier this month] and I had my chance here to play in the Champions League, some minutes in the Premier League and the Capital One Cup.

"So my fitness is perfect. I feel fresh. I'm not tired because I didn't play in all the games and I hope when the coach needs me, I will be at my best and full of confidence."

Luis believes no one can complain about not playing after seeing Chelsea legend Petr Cech, who started his first match of the season against Bolton, be replaced as No1 by Thibaut Courtois.

“Pete is a legend here, he has a lot of history in this club and won all the trophies possible,” Luis said. “He is a person you can look at being a mirror for everyone else because he is a professional and a good person.

All in all, the Brazillian will remain adamant on his desire to place his stamp in the first team, and when Mourinho does begin giving him starts, Luis will definetly take the oppurtunity with both hands.