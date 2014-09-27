Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Spoils shared in North London Derby

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ensured honours were even as Arsenal and Tottenham fought out an entertaining north London derby at Emirates

Spurs carried a threat on the counter throughout and caught Arsenal cold to take the lead on 56 minutes, with Nacer Chadli ruthlessly exposing a piece of poor play in his own half from Mathieu Flamini to rifle home from a tight angle.

Arsenal lacked their usual fluency in possession and lost Mikel Arteta and Aaron Ramsey to injury before the break, but showed resilience to rally after conceding and equalised thanks to an emphatic finish from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The visitors will be frustrated that they failed to hold on and also didn't create more clear-cut opportunities in the first half but will take more positives from the clash than Arsenal, who saw their run of three consecutive victories over their local rivals ended in rather disappointing fashion.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will definitely have some questions to answer over team selection as defensive frailties were once again exposed, so with that in mind let's take look at which players shone and who flopped in a derby which means so much to both sets of supporters.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - 6/10

Some poor Spurs decision making in the final third kept the Pole relatively quiet in the first half. Could do nothing about the Chadli strike and was effectively a spectator in the closing stages.

Calum Chambers - 7/10

Made a very bright start and regularly looked to overlap beyond Oxlade-Chamberlain, but rotation on the right wing was plentiful and reigned the full-back in a touch. Emmauel Adebayor did his best to exploit with runs in-behind, but to no avail. Also showed a surprising ability to shoot from distance, very nearly scoring from at least 30 yards out late on.

Per Mertsacker - 6.5/10

Often uninvolved but did come across on more than one occasion to help out Chambers. Thought he'd scored for the second time against Spurs soon after conceding, only kept at bay by a wonderful stop from Lloris.

Laurent Koscielny - 7/10

Relished the battle with Adebayor and used his pace and intelligence to largely keep the Spurs striker under wraps. Wenger's commitment to attacking football would be unthinkable without this insurance policy, a consistently strong last line of defence.

Kieran Gibbs - 6/10

With Ozil and Oxlade-Chamberlain constantly switching Gibbs was pushed high up the pitch when Arsenal had possession, but has the pace to make that work to his advantage. Final ball not always the best, though there was a lot to like about his performance.

Mikel Arteta - 5/10

Replaced after 28 minutes carrying a knock and quite ironically had only just put in a perfectly-timed tackle on the halfway line moments before. Too often outnumbered in his short time on the pitch though, a sitting duck for Spurs to pass around on the counter, although this won't be news to Arsenal fans.

Aaron Ramsey - 5/10

Hamstring injury looked a bad one and will leave Arsenal with limited options ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Galatasaray. Was nowhere near full tilt before that injury struck though, with attempts to take up advanced positions not delivering the goods, one nice flick and switch to Oxlade-Chamberlain aside.

Jack Wilshere - 5/10

In the thick of it throughout as per usual, shaking off what looked like a nasty injury to his ankle to battle on in central midfield. Positioning remains a huge question mark though, as does Arsenal's structure as a whole. Bowed out just past the hour mark and didn't have the impact on the game he would've liked.

Mesut Ozil - 7/10

Looked to enjoy being given a costless role by Wenger, roaming wherever he liked and dribbling with the ball far more than in any other game so far this season. Couldn't create a link with Welbeck regularly though and failed to take a gilt-edged chance of his own, hitting straight to Lloris from close range. More encouraging signs on the whole though for Arsenal's record signing.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 8/10

Gave Danny Rose all kinds of problems with his pace and direct running towards the byline. Looked the most likely difference maker and gambled on a poor piece of play from Spurs to slam home the equaliser from close range. On this evidence deserves to stay in the starting XI.

Danny Welbeck - 6/10

Made a terrific start and his first touch looked fantastic, with a clever flick over Jan Vertonghen impressing in particular. Far too often Wenger's £16m man was too isolated though, and will be relieved that his shot at fresh air ran through to Oxlade-Chamberlain for the equaliser.

Substitutes:

Mathieu Flamini - 3 - Had an impact from the bench for all the wrong reasons, caught in possession by Eriksen from a goal that from an Arsenal point of view was a horrible one to concede. Didn't recover and always looked uncomfortable in possession.

Santi Cazorla - 5 - Brought on early by Wenger rather than Sanchez, which looked an odd choice given Arsenal's inability to find space in-behind. The change didn't work and the Spaniard looked frustrated for large spells.

Alexis Sanchez - 5 - Wenger sent the Chilean on to be direct and commit defenders, but the £35m wanted too many touches at times still looks to be adjusting to the pace of the Premier League.