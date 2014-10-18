Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Post match comments

Chelsea recorded a routine 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, continuing their unbeaten start to the 2014-15 Premier League season with Cesc Fabregas's first league goal since joining the Blues and John Terry's 500th appearance being the highlights of the game.

Mourinho on Chelsea's performance

‘The way we imposed our game pleases me most,’ he explained. ‘I said yesterday they are better than us in the way they play their game. If you come here and don’t impose your game you have no chance.

‘The only chance is to impose your game and from minute one to minute 94 we imposed our game: we had the ball, we were in control, we were very far from our box, we moved the ball very well and we played between the lines.

‘I think we played very well, really. 10 against 10 is easier than 11 against 11. It’s not the same. At half-time we spoke about the differences. My players’ interpretation of 10 against 10 was magnificent. The way Matic, Fabregas and Oscar moved to benefit from it was fantastic.

‘The only thing we didn’t do well was not to score the third goal and kill the game, and to give Palace a chance.’

Mourinho on Oscar's wonderful costless-kick



‘He did fantastically against Arsenal and again today. He’s the number 10 that plays with the ball at his feet. He’s a number 10 that looks back and to the side. He analyses the game and sees where the team needs him. He creates balances.

‘For example, in the first half when they had McArthur man to man on Fabregas, I was so happy with that because Fabregas was taking McArthur from the central area and Oscar was dropping back to play. Him and Matic controlled the game completely for us.

‘Oscar has had a mental and tactical evolution that has allowed him to be a fantastic player. Can he physically improve? Of course, but people forget he’s still so young. There are great conditions in front of him to keep improving.’

Both sides were reduced to 10 men shortly before the interval

‘The point is to try to think quickly, and to try and bring stability to the team. I did it immediately and after that I was lucky to have half-time. I didn’t even think about the red card decisions.’

Mourinho on why Didier Drogba was introduced straight after Palace scored their goal

'They scored but in that moment I have to praise Didier because he was injured for a long time and he was not even training with the team, even yesterday.

‘I told him that maybe I would need him, maybe not. But I needed him. At 2-0 I was going to put Solanke on but when they scored I brought on Didier and in those last four minutes he was the best player. His experience and understanding of the situation was fantastic, and in this moment this is how my team is.

‘The players are ready to try to help. Mikel got back from Africa yesterday and he was injured in his toe but he said he was available for the team because we didn’t have Ramires.

‘This is what pleases me: the quality in our game but also the spirit in the group. We have a very good group of players.’

On whether his team will win the league this season



‘If we were in another league I would say immediately yes, but in the Premier League the only thing I can say is we can do it. In the Premier League it’s difficult to say we are going to do it. There is a long way to go and there are very difficult games in front of us, so I don’t want to say that.

‘What I can say is we are a better team than last season; there is a clear evolution in our team and not just based on the fact we bought fantastic players. But to win the title? There is a long way to go.’

Mourinho on whats planned for the Champions League game at home to Maribor



‘For Tuesday I cannot make lots of changes because I cannot break the balance of the team. I can make a couple.

‘I don’t think I can recover any players. I don’t think Ramires or Schurrle will be available. Diego for sure is not available. The players I have are the players I have today so I don’t have a lot to change, but I’m going to make a couple of changes. It’s a very important match for us to try and finish the first matches with seven points.’

Neil Warnock on how the Red cards were the turning point of the game

“I was just about to put Adrian Mariappa on [in place of Delaney]," he said. "It was a silly thing for him to do. He pulls him back, then he is costless but then he goes down – which you cannot blame him for.

“You cannot take anything away from our lot because we played some good stuff. We could have scored two or three in the first 40 minutes and that would have been a different game.

“It will be between Chelsea and Manchester City for the title, so I think that makes it better for me because I thought we could have got a result if things went our way.”

Neil on Wilfred Zaha's role in the team

“Wilfried has been working very hard with me for the past 10 days.

“He knows what I think about him and what I am going to do with him. His discipline is a lot better. He knows when to do tricks and when not to do tricks - as we saw today.

“He has gone to a massive club early on in his career where you don’t get a lot of training. His attitude has been super for me.”