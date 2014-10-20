Arsenal's third choice: Emiliano Martinez set to start for Arsenal in Champions League

David Ospina has been ruled out of Arsenal's Champions League tie with Anderlecht, meaning 22-year-old Emiliano Martinez will start in goal for the Gunners.

Ospina, who joined the north London club during the summer, is "definitely out," according to John Cross of the Mirror. With Wojciech Szczesny suspended after his red card against Galatasaray, it will be up to Martinez to keep the Belgian hosts at bay.

Injuries aren't all negative at the Emirates however, as Arsene Wenger will have Mikel Arteta and Aaron Ramsey available to start against Anderlecht, while Jack Wilshere will also be OK despite limping off against Hull.

The locking of horns between Arsenal and Belgian Pro League giants Anderlecht will be a interesting game to look, with most people keen to see how Wenger manages his injury-ridden squad, but moreso to see if Martinez can put in a great performance, which will only benefit his chances of being picked for the squad in the future.