Sunderland - Arsenal: Match Preview

Arsenal will aim to reignite their Premier League campaign this weekend, as they travel to a Sunderland side still smarting from a humiliating 8-0 loss to Sunderland last week. The Gunners were left frustrated last weekend as a last-gasp Danny Welbeck equaliser spared their blushes against a combative Hull side.

Arsène Wenger’s side have won just two of their opening eight league contests, their second worst start in the Frenchman’s 18 years as manager. They’ve had a challenging start; facing Everton, Tottenham and title favourites Chelsea and Manchester City. However, with games against Sunderland, Burnley and Swansea on the horizon, the North Londoners have an excellent opportunity to regain vital momentum and establish a consistent run of results.

It’s been a puzzling campaign for the Gunners thus far. After their memorable FA Cup triumph in May, coupled with the exciting captures of Alexis Sanchez, Mathieu Debuchy, Calum Chambers and Danny Welbeck, there was genuine optimism around the Emirates that they could compete with Europe’s best.

Nevertheless, Arsenal’s growing injury problems has severely hampered their early-season form. They currently have 9 first-team players unavailable through injury and they’re particularly exposed in the defensive department. Debuchy continues to be absent with a broken ankle, whilst Laurent Koscielny is suffering with Achilles tendonitis and is currently being rested. This has led to Nacho Monreal deputising at centre-back alongside Per Mertesacker, although they’re lacking in cohesion.

Last season’s FA Cup winners also appeared disjointed offensively. There has been a conscious change of formation from Wenger this term. Their 4-2-3-1 formation proved extremely effective against weaker opposition last year, although they were brutally exposed on the counter-attack away from home against the top sides. Wenger hoped that his new 4-1-4-1 formation would give his side a greater balance, although they have been lacking in attacking dynamism.

Aaron Ramsey, undoubtedly Arsenal’s best player last season, has really struggled to replicate last season’s form. The Welshman is operating in a more advanced role, although he’s struggling to impact the game in this position; he is able to dictate the play and tempo in his preferred deeper role.

Alexis Sanchez has undisputedly been the Gunners most impressive performer, but Arsenal’s lack of width has been a major concern. Their build-up play has been lethargic, monotonous and predictable. Arsenal’s veteran manager, who celebrated his 65th birthday on Wednesday, will be hoping that Theo Walcott’s imminent return from a nine-month lay-off will provide his side with more incisiveness.

However, the Gunners come up against a Sunderland side still reeling from their shocking 8-0 thumping to Ronald Koeman’s Southampton last Saturday. The Black Cats were shambolic; Santiago Vergini’s calamitous own-goal set the tone for a disastrous afternoon. Despite this, Gus Poyet’s side had only lost one league game from their first seven prior to their St Mary’s humbling, so there are no guarantees that they will be comfortably dispatched by the Gunners.

The main problem for Sunderland has been their lack of offensive threat. They’ve scored just eight goals in as many games this season; only Aston Villa, Burnley and QPR have scored less. The Black Cats had been defensively solid in their first seven contests, conceding just seven goals. They possess several seasoned campaigners; Wes Brown, John O’Shea, Lee Cattermole all have valuable Premier League experience; which could be crucial in their potential relegation battle.

Arsenal should head to the Stadium of Light in positive spirits off the back of a dramatic late fight-back against Anderlecht in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Gunners were way below par, but goals from Kieran Gibbs and Lukas Podolski in the 89th and 91st minutes respectively secured victory from the clutches of defeat. Arsenal were desperately poor, but it could be the tonic they need to reinvigorate their season after a series of disappointing results.

It’s difficult to know quite what Sunderland side Arsenal will encounter this weekend. Will they encounter a wounded animal, or a side resigned to defeat? Gus Poyet will undoubtedly be demanding a response from his troops; he was left disgusted with their performance against the Saints, sensationally claiming that he saw a few of his players ‘giving up’. The players certainly owe their supporters a strong display, but the start to this game could prove decisive.

If Arsenal begin strongly and claim an early lead, this could demoralise the hosts; whilst providing the North London outfit with much-needed confidence. However, if Sunderland begin positively and put the Gunners under pressure, they could become galvanised and cause Arsène Wenger’s side numerous problems.

It’s unclear whether Gus Poyet will make drastic changes to his line-up, or give his players the opportunity to redeem themselves. Both sides are struggling for form, whilst both are currently the draw-specialists of the division; recording five draws from their opening eight contests. Therefore, many would be forgiven for predicting a share of the spoils this weekend, although if Arsenal perform to their potential, you would expect their ability and quality to shine through.

Injury News:

The Gunners have no new injury concerns from their match against Aston Villa, but will still be without long-term absentees Olivier Giroud (ankle), Mesut Ozil (knee) and Mathieu Debuchy (ankle). They will also be without goalkeeper David Ospina, who has been ruled out for three months with a thigh injury, although Wojciech Szczesny will return after being suspended for Arsenal’s midweek Champions League clash. However, the Gunners will be without the suspended Jack Wilshere, who has tallied up five bookings this term.

Wenger revealed that Laurent Koscielny is still absent with an Achilles tendonitis problem, with the former Lorient man unlikely to return before the November International break. The clash may also come too soon for Theo Walcott, although rumours have emerged that he will be named in the 18-man squad. Arsenal skipper Mikel Arteta could also start after recovering from a calf-problem sustained in last month’s North London Derby.

Sunderland have injury concerns of their own; Emanuele Giaccherini and Billy Jones will remain on the sidelines for at least another month, after suffering hamstring and ankle injuries respectively. The Black Cats will also be without Ricky Alvarez (knee) and Sebastian Coates (thigh).

However, Anthony Reveillere is in line to make his Sunderland debut this weekend. Gus Poyet signed the former French international on a costless transfer this week in an attempt to bolster Sunderland’s defensive numbers. Poyet will be hoping that the right-back will make an instant impression. Jozy Altidore returns to the squad after missing the Southampton game because of personal reasons, whilst Wes Brown is also fit.

Gus Poyet:

"It's the perfect game to go in there and put in the biggest effort you can put in on a football pitch and show that whatever happened happened and that's it, now we are moving on. I don't want reactions because that means you have done something bad. I prefer not to react but I do really trust the players, so I am really looking forward to the game. That's the main thing for me.

Arsène Wenger:

"Until now we have been consistent with our performances but not efficient enough defensively or offensively. We train very hard. The spirit is right and the attitude is there. It's more linked with confidence at the moment. The danger is that they (Sunderland) now focus very hard on defending and that we get very few openings.”

Statistics:

Sunderland are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal’s haul of 11 points from their first 8 matches is the second worst under Arsène Wenger. The worst haul at this stage was 10 points, which came in 2011/2012.

Sunderland's 8-0 defeat at Southampton last weekend equalled their club record defeat in all competitions. It was their heaviest loss for 32 years.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games against Sunderland, although the Black Cats did knock them out of the FA Cup in February 2012 with a 2-0 win.

Predicted teams:

Sunderland: Mannone, Vergini, O’Shea, Brown, van Aanholt, Cattermole, Larsson, Rodwell, Buckley, Johnson, Wickham.

Arsenal: Szczesny, Chambers, Mertesacker, Monreal, Gibbs, Arteta, Ramsey, Cazorla, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis, Welbeck.