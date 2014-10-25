Arsenal 2 - 0 Sunderland: Arsenal Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczęsny - 7.5 /10

Did well to keep a clean sheet from the tense game and could not have asked for a simpler day as he returned to Arsenal's XI having been suspended in midweek. Szczesny was a spectator for the majority of the afternoon as the visitors dominated.

Calum Chambers - 7/10

Defended well and supported Arsenal's attacking play with equal comfort. Chambers looks completely at home in Wenger's XI despite his youth. Also didn't pick up a booking which shows he has matured since his suspension.

Per Mertesacker-7.5/10

Had little to do but was solid when called upon. An excellent sliding challenge in the first half to deny Van Aanholt was his most testing moment.

Nacho Monreal- 7/10

Looked composed in an unfamiliar role and seems to be forming an understanding with Mertesacker. However, he enjoyed the benefit of being rarely tested as Sunderland struggled.

Keiran Gibbs- 7/10

Solid performance by the English international, defensive contribution was still somewhat suspect at times, but helped going foward. Earned himself a silly yellow card however as Gibbs retailiated in anger to Chamberlain being fouled by pushing over van Aanholt to quickly get the ball, earning him the first booking of the game. Gibbs came off visibily limping in the 74th minute however for Bellerin, which is sure to raise questions in the injury department yet again.

Mikel Arteta-7/10

A little quieter than his midfield colleagues, Arsenal's captain did what he had to do but set few pulses racing. A solid afternoon's work.

Mathieu Flamini- 7.5/10

The heartbeat of Arsenal's best work, Flamini intelligently found pockets of space and always offered an option. His was usually the first pass in setting up the visitors' attacks.

Oxlade Chamberlain-7/10

Made his 100th appearance for the Gunners today, and looked a constant threat throughout the whole game, he always brings something different to Wenger's side and today was no different.

Santi Carzola - 7.6/10

Cazorla was typically dangerous with his cocktail of good play and threat cutting in from the left. Almost scored a superb goal when sending a powerful effort just wide of Mannone's goal in the first half.

Alexis Sánchez-9/10 MOTM

Arsenal's Saviour yet again with his brace bringing all three points to the Gunners. Married good link-up play with exceptional energy and won the ball in great areas to set up attacks. He was rewarded for his tireless effort with both goals.

Danny Welbeck- 6/10

Arsenals Deadline day signing couldn't find the net in a tense game against Sunderland, with his Chilean Teammate taking all the glory from todays game. Unlucky for the Former United Striker and will need to step up his prescence in games to reap the benefits.

Substitutions

Hector Bellerin - N/A

Didn't have a massive impact in the game, but did the defensive work when needed and his blistering pace helped managed the Sunderland opposition. Replaced Gibbs with 16 minutes remaining and looked to join any counter-attacks. However, he was lacking a final ball late on that could have set Welbeck up and ensured a less nervy finale.

Aaron Ramsey- N/A

Benched and brought on to virtually hang on to their then 1-0 lead.

Tomas Rosicky- N/A

Benched and brought on to virtually hang on to their then 1-0 lead.

Manager Rating- Arsene Wenger- 8/10

A good game for the manager in truth, with 3 points and a clean sheet a result that would usually be classed as a good result, however Arsenal were somewhat wasteful in their chances and relied on two silly mistakes by the Sunderland defense to grab their goals. A contrast to the Southampton who beat Sunderland 8-0 last week but 3 points gained in both occasions nonetheless.