Burnley 1-3 Everton: Eto'o the hero for resurgent Toffees

Samuel Eto'o brace inspires Everton at Turf Moor, as Sean Dyche's Burnley remain without a win in the Premier League.

The visitors hit the front inside the opening five minutes through Summer signing, Samuel Eto’o. After Everton worked the ball out to the left hand side, Leon Osman fed the ball through to the overlapping Leighton Baines, whose subsequent cross into the eighteen yard box was met by Eto’o. The former Barcelona forward’s header slammed off the underside of the crossbar, before finding its way over Tom Heaton’s goal line.

Despite going behind early in the first half, Burnley were territorially dominant, and deservedly drew level on the twentieth minute. A misplaced back pass from Romelu Lukaku was intercepted by Lukas Jutkiewicz, who fed the ball through the heart of the Toffee’s defence and into the path of Danny Ings. The forward, after dragging the ball past the onrushing Tim Howard, passed the ball into the empty net.

Stalemate was restored for less than ten minutes however, as Lukaku amended his earlier error with his forth goal of the season. A wonderful passing move from the visitors culminated in Steven Naismith flicking the ball to Lukaku on the right of the penalty area. The Belgian forward’s subsequent effort on goal was well blocked by Jason Shackell, however the ball rebounded straight to the feet of Lukaku, who at the second time of asking, was able to scuff the ball into the bottom left corner of Heaton’s goal.

Martinez’s men could have made their lead unassailable on the stroke of half time through the in form Naismith. However, the Scottish international’s headed effort from a Baines’ cross, cannoned off the top of the crossbar, and was then easily gathered by the Burnley number one.

At the start of the second half, Burnley’s offensive prowess diminished to the point of non-existence, allowing Everton to begin to turn the screw. The visitors almost added to their goal tally on the hour mark, when a Baines set piece from the right flank curled over the Everton attackers and toward the bottom left hand corner. Heaton, however, was on hand to palm the ball clear of danger.

The visitors were finally rewarded for their dominance with a fantastic strike from Eto’o. The forward latched onto the a pass from substitute, Steven Pienaar, twenty yards from goal, before curling the ball into the top right corner of Heaton’s goal.

The second half proved to a surprisingly comfortable forty five minutes of football for the Toffee’s, who were rarely troubled by Dyche’s men. Burnley’s only notable chance of the second half came in the aftermath of Eto’o’s wonder goal, however Ings’ effort from just inside the penalty area flew just over the crossbar.

In the final minute of normal time, Eto’o was denied his hat trick by the goal post. After the forward intercepted a lethargic back pass from Kieran Trippier, Eto’o rounded the goalkeeper, and side footed the ball toward goal. However, the effort from a tight angle bounced off the inside of the right post, and after dancing across the goal line, was cleared of danger by the Burnley defence.

Burnley are now without a win in their first nine Premier League games, while Everton rise to ninth in the table, four points behind forth place West Ham.

